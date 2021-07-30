Steven Collis, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, specializes in religious freedom.
He is part of a group that represents individuals whose religious rights are being threatened, and he likes to point out that despite their prevalence in media outlets, only 2% of religious freedom lawsuits involve LGBTQ or abortion issues. Most lawsuits regarding threatened religious freedoms are seldom addressed.
Collis also explains that the share of the U.S. population leaving all religions is ballooning. In 2007, surveys listing religious affiliation as “none” were 16%, but in 2019 it moved up to 26%. Collis worries the general public no longer sees religion as a public good. When they are no longer involved, they may find other things they value more.
The purpose of this Faith Matters column has been to highlight the public good of churches. So much of modern media portrays clergy or church members as hypocritical, judgmental and destructive. Little attention is paid to the contributions of the country’s religions. A vast majority of charitable work is done by churches, and each church in the community offers unique programs to address varying needs of the residents. These articles have portrayed a rich variety of faith in action. All churches would agree that one universal goal is to love God and love our neighbors. This teaching benefits society by increasing kindness, civility, tolerance and a desire to listen to one another.
Churches provide a ready-made support system helping individuals overcome loneliness, as well as find social connection and friendship. Religions provide hope in a generation when people feel increasingly uncertain about their future potential. Authentic faith inspires optimism for the future.
Answers to the big questions about life are found in churches, addressing the purpose of pain, what happens after this life, and what we do about our inadequacies. Faith shapes parents in better ways to provide for the future of society. It even has answers to the hot topics of justice, the racial divide and how to take care of the environment.
Plenty of people have been legitimately hurt by churches through the years. Human beings are complex in their capacity to help and to hurt in the very same moment. Some disgruntled individuals have felt ostracized for various reasons and complain that hypocrisy is rampant.
Church leaders don’t disagree with this. They know better than many that improvement is essential. They agree that we go to church to become better, not because we are perfect.
Even with all the problems, let us imagine what the city of Klamath Falls would look like tomorrow if every church disappeared, along with their programs of service. A community in Central America would lose its clean water, AA support groups would lose their space, food bank access would disappear in local neighborhoods, concert venues would vanish, scores of homeless would have no place to land and hundreds would go hungry.
Collis notes that this nation went through a similar exodus of churches near the beginning of its founding, but he believes that people returned to church because the questions were still there and people found satisfaction in the answers they found. He suggests that this may happen again in the future, because people still search for those same answers.
In the meantime, it has been helpful to take a closer look and investigate what the churches of Klamath Falls do for both our local community and for our world.
As Pastor Pfeil of the First Presbyterian Church said: “When we allow God and His fruits of the Spirit inside our lives, we can become the best fruit of ourselves, full of love, joy, peace, gentleness, kindness and self control.”