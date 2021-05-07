Some may scoff at what a church congregation of only 46 people can do.
But Pastor Aaron Beaty of Peace Memorial Church leads his small congregation with a high view of scripture and believes strongly in the transforming power of faith in Jesus to pull people out of despair.
Beaty teaches hope and then he sets to work. He has pastored in Caldwell, Idaho, and Portland, and has been in Klamath for more than three years and admits that while he doesn’t lead a flashy program, Peace Memorial contributes to the community.
Peace Memorial, an Evangelical Presbyterian Reformed church, has a surprisingly longstanding history in this area. Founded in 1948, the building itself was built in Medford in the late 1800s and taken apart to be transported over the mountains. It’s now located next to the local Grocery Outlet and neighboring liquor store and ends up having a quite a bit of foot traffic. They have established a community supply closet that is accessed regularly. They give out clothing, shoes, blankets and other needs to the homeless as well as those at risk for homelessness.
Pastor Aaron is leery of handouts that end up enabling addictive behaviors. In the past, they blew their entire year’s budget of gas vouchers in one month without much effect. They have since adjusted their focus to individual specific needs and being more intentional in their giving.
One notable time Pastor Aaron, reminiscent of the Good Samaritan, described a man showing up in the middle of winter, in shorts with a bleeding gash in his leg and the shoes literally falling off his feet. They gave him medical assistance, new pants, shoes, a coat and a bag to hold his things. They have kept a relationship with this man since then and have watched him improve his situation.
They also sponsor Stearns Elementary, partly due to several members of the congregation being retired teachers, and provide backpacks, school supplies and a surprising amount of needed clothing for the students who don’t have necessary resources.
Churches can often be glue that binds communities, as well as a soothing element. Peace Memorial holds an annual “Trunk or Treat” that provides families with a meal and a safe place to go for Halloween.
They have an active quilting group in their church that hosts a quilt show each year, where hundreds of quilts are entered and people from all over the area are brought together. Some quilts are sold or raffled as ways to raise money for some of the women’s missionary group causes.
They recently started work on a human trafficking ministry, trying to raise more awareness locally. Peace Memorial Church also contributes money to local causes such as the Gospel Mission and the Hope Pregnancy Center.
Pastor Aaron Beaty originally majored in psychology, but in his junior year he felt a call to the ministry. He has put his counseling training to practical use by offering free marriage counseling to anyone in the community, regardless of church membership. He has especially reached out to the local military base, citing extra strain on marriages and families. Beaty’s church salary covers his time and he is able to help couples who might not be able to afford counseling.
In the past, Peace Memorial has hosted musical events for the community and they look forward to opening that back up in the future. They also open their church building free of charge to community groups including an independent preschool, a local AA group and a TOPS weight loss group, which benefits many citizens in the area.
As it turns out, a church of only 46 individuals can actually do quite a lot.