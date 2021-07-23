If you are looking for the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on a weekday, you won’t find him in the church office. He will be in his work at a car dealership.
President Kip Phillips is one of many local leaders from the congregation who are called to serve. With no paid clergy, all members of the church serve in various functions and give great amounts of time, balancing church, work and family responsibilities. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ all have some form of responsibility in ministering to the needs of members of their congregations, and also work to find ways to serve the community.
With a four-fold mission of the church to “proclaim the gospel, perfect the saints, redeem the dead, and serve the poor and needy,” as their guide, they find various ways to meet those demands. Most recognizable among Latter-day Saints are the missionaries that serve all over the world, paying their own way for an 18-24 month stint.
Currently, Klamath Falls has 17 youth and adults serving or getting ready to head out to locations from South Carolina to Chile. Missionaries also serve locally in Klamath Falls from across the country.
With no paid clergy, more money is available to spend on the building of churches and temples where baptisms and sealings of families are performed. Many local members serve in the Medford temple weekly. They also use that time for meditation and to seek spiritual guidance in their day-to-day lives.
A lot of effort is spent in living God’s second great commandment — to love others — by helping the poor and needy both locally and globally.
Guided by a prophet and apostles, there are many worldwide programs that church tithes support including a humanitarian program that serves people of other faiths. In 2020 Latter-day Saint programs contributed to 3,600 projects in 160 countries including clean water, immunization, wheelchair, refugee, vision care and many other projects. 800 truckloads of food were sent to 380 food banks, (including two to Klamath Falls) and all of the pears on those trucks came from the church-owned Medford Pear farm, where Klamath Falls members go regularly to plant, prune, and pick pears.
Church members contribute to a perpetual education fund where individuals in third world countries can borrow at modest interest rates and gain a foothold in self-reliance through education and training, eventually paying it back for others in the future to borrow from.
Started in 2001, 90,000 individuals have already made use of this opportunity.
Locally, LDS members partner with other churches and organizations through JustServe.org, and have contributed to gathering toys for the Salvation Army, blankets for Pacific Power’s blanket drive, prepared meals for the Methodist Church and offered help at the Thrive Church shelter. They sponsor regular youth projects cleaning up parks and trails and planting trees. They hold a yearly city wide food drive that brings in food for the Food Bank, as well as a yearly clothing drive that people in the Mills addition are able to “shop” from at the beginning of each school year. They clean the Linkville Cemetery every year, and this year a group is making “Care Bears” to pass out to children in shelters.
Every first Sunday of the month, members fast for 24 hours. They donate the money they would have spent on their meals to help local members of their congregation in various financial need including food, medical expenses, utilities, and housing.
President Phillips is just one of many local leaders who are guiding members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in community and worldwide service.