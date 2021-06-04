Klamath Christian Center, one of the churches overlooking the Klamath Basin from the vantage point of Foothills Blvd., defines its purpose as: “Loving God, caring for people, reaching the world.”
Led by Pastor Scott Hines and his wife, Cheryl, KCC utilizes a variety of means to reach these ends.
Several years ago, they heard of a woman who had obtained some financial aid to Klamath Community College as well as a loan and was working part-time while going to school. She was just barely making it, living in her car with her two kids. Church members were able to help her get into a home to keep her moving forward with her goals.
Pastor Hines believes that God created us uniquely for a purpose and that he wants us to discover what that purpose may be. They work to help others find that purpose.
Several years ago, Klamath Christian Center started a yearly Christmas offering which they dubbed, “Christmas Conspiracy.” They were conspiring to take back the true purpose of Christmas. With this new program they raised money for local and global service. Globally, they adopted the Guatemalan village of La Oscurana, where they have worked to improve this country in stages.
The first year they focused on physical health by providing medical and dental care and fresh drinking water. Previously, the residents traveled for 2.5 miles to obtain water or captured rainwater that wasn’t sanitary. Now there are 12 spigots throughout the village. The second year, thanks to the clean water availability provided the year prior, there were far fewer who were sick and the focus was placed on education. They rebuilt a badly damaged elementary school. In the ensuing years they built a junior high and high school and now other villages are also accessing these educational opportunities.
Locally, Klamath Christian Center contributes church donations in a number of ways. They support the Gospel Mission, Pregnancy Hope Center and a benevolence fund that helps with rental and utility assistance as well as partner with groups in a variety of ways. Just recently they helped house man who had a two-week gap before permanent housing would become available to him. In the past they have contributed to rebuilding Turtle Cove, bought shoes for an eighth grade basketball team and supported the launch of the Life Recovery Network. They have also taught community financial management, parenting and marriage classes.
Pastor Scott Hines has lived his whole life in Klamath County and he finds it amazing how members of this community care for each other. He knows many members of his congregation who are active in CARES, parenting foster children, mentoring youth and supporting Miss Klamath County. They also have a food pantry that is accessed regularly, sometimes filling in when the Salvation Army and Food Bank run out of food, providing several days of full meals. They work to support other local churches in their mission where they are able. Hines believes that churches can equip people to go out and minister to the community.
This past year COVID-19 protocols have made their normal delivery of services more complicated. Though they managed to have outdoor services in their amphitheater during the summer, they were limited in the winter months. They were creative in their service and opened up the church to house tutoring services during school closures and even paid out-of-work substitute teachers. They have been excited to start reopening programs for children, youth and young adults now that the vaccine is becoming more readily available. They will continue giving to the community as a part of their purpose.