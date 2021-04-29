Recently, when a church of a different denomination lost their building, Hope Lutheran didn’t hesitate to open up use of their community center.
This is one of many ways the congregation has opened their doors to the community of Klamath Falls and have hosted nonprofit and service-minded groups at their community center on a donation basis to merely offset the building costs. Hope Lutheran has hosted blood drives, nonprofit meetings, foster care visitation and scores of other uses throughout the years.
Pastor Lou Schneider has been serving in Oregon for about 30 years, in cities both large and small, before he was able to come to Klamath Falls, his sweet spot location. Serving at Hope Lutheran Church for the past 10 years, Schneider loves being 20 minutes from nature while still leading a congregation large enough to make a difference in the community. Schneider holds strongly to the belief that the nature of a church lends itself to proclaiming God’s word both in word and in deed. He feels that belief should spill over into the community in all its members are doing.
Schneider also feels it important to partner with many groups to accomplish more for the community. They have worked with the Blue Zones to promote community health, donated to the Klamath Gospel Mission, and work directly with a neighbor church, Klamath Lutheran, to help the local food bank distribute food. They were able to collaborate with other groups such as the Red Cross to fill unmet needs from the fire victims in our own region and have helped provide childcare for individuals receiving counseling from Lutheran Counseling Services.
Hope Lutheran also has many groups within the church that work on smaller-scale but still meaningful projects. The women’s group raises funds for the women’s shelter in town and drug counseling. They meet together regularly to make prayer quilts, where every knot represents a prayer, that they donate to those in need. Their youth group gathers unique socks to give to cancer patients at Sky Lakes, and they help organize a giving tree at Christmas.
Sometimes, unique opportunities to serve come along because of specific people in the congregation. They have a rare connection with a reading program for women in Laos, due to contacts from within their number and have sent the reading instruction materials to support the international program. They also have many local opportunities to help with food, gas and resources for those who lost loved ones, partly due to their prominent location on South Sixth, serving many people walking in from the street.
Hope Lutheran invests in running Tiny Hopefuls, a community preschool. They were able to provide services for many medical workers as it continued to provide day-care throughout the COVID lockdowns. Though they charge a fee to offset their building and employment costs, they make no money on this program and it is open to anyone in the community. They also run Luther Square Housing, a low-income, high quality retirement housing program with about 28 apartments. Again, this program is available to the community regardless of religious affiliation. It usually has a waiting list.
Pastor Schneider believes that people are the greatest commodity in his congregation and they do countless good by raising families, serving in jobs throughout the community, being responsible citizens and working for justice.