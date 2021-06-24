Adventists believe the actions and words that sum up our behavior can be the best witness there is to the love of Jesus Christ. They strive to put away the self-focused behavior of the world and replace it with humble, Christian behavior.
The Seventh Day Adventist Church has always placed a strong emphasis on diet and health, as they see a strong connection between physical and spiritual health. They are invested in sharing the Blue Zones message locally, and in an effort to promote greater understanding through a healthy diet they have offered classes to the community.
Pam Munoz, the personal ministry leader for the local Adventist church, is looking forward to restarting classes that had to be shut down due to COVID-19. They offered cooking classes on a monthly basis to the community, teaching creative ways to eat a vegetarian diet. They also offered hydrotherapy classes based on ancient therapies that help promote health with the use of hot and cold waters.
In the same spirit, they had a weekly Monday night outreach for people in recovery that was started by their former pastor. What was originally a support group morphed into a weekly dinner for the community. They enjoyed the fellowship of 35-60 people and continued to hand out packaged meals during the closures. As soon as possible, they will start coming back distanced, and Pam reports that they have missed the regular fellowship when a message or photographs were shared.
Committed to teaching their children across the country, The Adventist Church runs a traditional one-room school house of ten students from their congregation, where the older children are able to learn and grow as well as mentor the younger ones. They also have a Wednesday night bible study, emphasizing intellectual as well as spiritual education.
Munoz and the rest of the congregation work to find unmet niches in the community that also promote their held values. They create personal care packets for people in the community who need shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, as well as home cleaning supplies. Right before the shutdown they purchased machines to do blood pressure checks and had volunteer nurses in their congregation provide free health checks at Fred Meyers to support greater public health. They look forward to starting those back up when they are able as well.
Despite many of their limitations, they have been able to continue with pickleball Sundays as a way to promote greater health through fun and movement.
The recent closures have been tough for Munoz, as they have been for many in the community, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church looks forward to increasing their service to the community.