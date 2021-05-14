Some churches spread their charitable giving among a variety of causes, and some focus their efforts into one great cause.
Members of Thrive Church focus their efforts for the past eight years on serving the homeless population in our community. They run a warming center for those in need during the coldest months of December through March. They serve local business owners by keeping the streets clear for shoppers, but more importantly serve those most in need. No strings are attached with this service, with no expectation of listening in on a bible study or class.
The warming center, which is headed by Pastor Kevin Drake, started as a partnership with Klamath and Lake Community Action Services. They had funding but no building and approached Pastor Drake who provided the location. The first year they did a short trial run, and have increased services since that first year.
Guests using the services can arrive in the early evening and sign up for a shower. Dinner is served and all are provided with a clean cot, mat and blankets. The next morning guests are given breakfast and are sent out for the day once schools are in session. No requirements of sobriety are made, so if necessary, guests can sleep off any effects of drug or alcohol use. The Thrive Church philosophy is that they demonstrate unconditional love until people are ready to make a difference in their lives.
Pastor Drake believes that churches in general provide a moral compass to their members. Many church members volunteer and serve at the warming center as well as donate money and materials. Other partners including KBBH and Sky Lakes, which donate money as well. Drake has learned through the years that you can’t force people into a house until they are ready, and he simply hopes to keep individuals alive until they can change their lives. Members are willing to pray with those who ask, but they are just as ready to give a meal, a shower and a comfortable night’s sleep.
They do have some rules about guests staying the full night and limit services for those who leave early, as well as having limits for those who are belligerent and violent. But for the most part, the shelter is available for all in need. They have many volunteers from the community who aren’t members of the church as well. The COVID-19 outbreak created a struggle in filling shifts, but they managed to operate with added, paid workers. Still, there have been some troopers who have worked throughout the pandemic serving our local homeless population.
Thrive Church’s efforts have been rewarded through the years in seeing many people turn their lives around, including a current full time employee who started out as a resident and finally came to a place where he was ready to get off the streets and have a more stable life. He has helped a lot this past year in manning many of the overnight shifts.
Members of the Thrive Church are able to get outside of the four walls of their church and out of their comfort zone by working among the most threatened members of our community. They juggle many of their church needs to keep the warming station available. Many individual members also go serve in the youth detention center to mentor at-risk youth and hand out food in the community. Their focus has served those in most critical need during the deadliest months. Drake and Thrive Church plan to go forward with this project into the future.