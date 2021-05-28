Though the Klamath Falls Friends Church on Oregon Avenue may not stand out, it is identifiable by looking for the Pride Flag on the front of the building.
They hold strong to their shared values of “S.P.I.C.E.S.” They believe in simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality and stewardship of the earth. These values guide the work they do in Klamath Falls and are more recently led by Pastor Anthony Kirk, who moved to the area last August.
Pastor Kirk has continued the eleven-year tradition of maintaining a food pantry. The last two Tuesdays of each month from 4:30-6:30 p.m. they provide boxes of food out of a house next door to the church. They see it as a privilege to help people in their neighborhood and beyond. Members of the church work hard to prepare boxes, stock new foods, and regularly order more food through their partnership with the Food Bank. In addition during the summer months they run a large garden next to their church, offering access to all in the community.
Quakers are passionate about social justice, and two members run a bookclub; reading and discussing books that explore issues of racism and fairness. They are currently reading “My Grandmother’s Hands” by Resmaa Menakem, a book about racialized trauma. The group meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the church. They welcome anyone in the community to join in, regardless of religious belief. They believe there is work to be done and are making an effort to start a conversation toward furthering progress. This group meets throughout the year, and anyone interested can contact Pastor Kirk.
Friends Church members join with the Unitarian Universalist congregation to observe the yearly Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil on November 20. They unite in mourning the deaths of those who have been murdered for being transgender and draw attention to the continued violence endured by transgender people. In addition, they take part in the Celebration of Transgender Visibility on March 31, highlighting successes.
Klamath Falls Friends is a welcoming and affirming meeting, and is a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. Their welcoming statement is very dear to them: “Because we believe each person represents an image of the Divine and welcome the light that each individual brings, we open our doors to everyone. We encourage full participation by all in the life of our meeting. We recognize one another as equal travelers on the journey, seeking always to celebrate our joys and share our struggles together. May we create and tend an ethic of respect, reverence, safety, and listening. May we delight in our differences.”
Though currently meeting outside, they traditionally gather in a modest meetinghouse with wooden benches, positioned facing each other. Their pulpit is at the same level as the members, honoring their belief that everyone is a minister and all are at the same level. They have a monthly service where they share their joys and concerns and then sit in silence together for 45 minutes. Considered an inward sacrament, they take that time to open themselves up to listen for God’s voice. This time of introspection and contemplation keeps them open to God’s voice.
Pastor Kirk has enjoyed the beauty of Klamath Falls and the kindness of the people here. This is his first call after serving as assistant pastor at First Friends in Richmond, Ind. He is happy to combine his interests and background to serve the community of Klamath Falls. He asserts that every church has its ministry and place in the community. All our efforts can help make this community a better place. Friends church is continuing in their mission, “Good people, doing good.”
Klamath Falls Friends Church is located at 1918 Oregon Ave.