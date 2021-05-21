Charles Catterall, the director of faith formation at St. Pius X Catholic Church, has lived across the country in 10 states from Wyoming to Kansas to New York, as well as some time in Chad, Africa.
This unique perspective makes his impression of Klamath Falls all the more impressive. He has noticed the citizens here possessing a quiet strength and depth. He feels this is the best parish and congregation he has served in, due to the strong foundation and peaceful sense of community. He has seen incredibly giving people, and while he worried that COVID limitations would cause financial struggle, he has seen every presented need was filled throughout this past year.
As with all churches, St. Pius X Catholic Church strongly believes that investing in its members is an investment in society, because they are the building blocks of society. As a result, a large portion of their ministry is directed at helping the members live a life in Christ.
“The liturgy is the summit toward which the activity of the church is directed,” said Catterall.
They literally help their members receive love to take into the world, offering daily Mass as a vehicle for this love as well as faith formation groups to train up their youth and children. Their beliefs include feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, clothing the naked, visiting the sick and imprisoned and burying the dead.
Much service is given within the St. Pius congregation with attention to these imperatives. They provide the Eucharist, or sacrament, to all members. To this end, they regularly visit shut-ins and homebound. They also contribute sacraments of healing for the sick and focus on supporting the marriages and families of members.
St. Pius also has many outward facing services available to the community without regard to church affiliation. They spend a lot of resources toward helping people deal with death. In our society where death is hidden away, they maintain an amazing funeral ministry, doing a Mass for the friends and family, providing meals for them to gather, and burial. They maintain the Mt. Calvary cemetery where people can visit the graves of their loved ones in their mourning. They recently established a memorial honoring veterans. In addition, they have also buried hundreds of unclaimed remains, truly serving the most helpless and unloved of society.
They maintain a regular St. Vincent de Paul food pantry every Wednesday, where they give out boxes of food to community members. The Knights of Columbus is the largest fraternal organization in the world that regularly raises money for a variety of causes and people in need. They support their local youth groups and donate high quality coats to the needy in the winter months.
The Catholic Daughters is a women’s group with similar goals. Members volunteer at the Pregnancy Hope Center where they oversee the team of volunteers who take in clothing and infant gear donations, wash and sort them. They run the baby boutique and put together layettes: big tote boxes full of everything a new mom needs for her newborn baby. They give financial support to Exodus House and raise money for education scholarships for graduating seniors and continuing education. They reach out globally by sponsoring a student in Tanzania.
Catterall explains that the word “Mass” literally means “go,” implying a dismissal to go spread love into the world one kind act at a time. They take this responsibility seriously and provide a foundation for their members to do just that.