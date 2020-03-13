Love is patient and kind.
Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way . . .
1 Corinthians 13:4-5 NLT
What are we hoping for today? Sunshine? A good economy? Finding that lost cell phone? Finishing our cup of coffee before it gets cold? Hoping to complete our to-do list before we write the next one?
Many and various concerns fill our daily lives but how important are they? Our hopes and plans need an eternal perspective. A wise person routinely evaluates their activities to eliminate worldly desires that wage war against our souls (1 Peter 2:11) and to increase our faith by focusing on Christian virtues.
Paul’s “love chapter” of 1 Corinthians 13 describes truly valuable activities. He encouraged us to show people genuine love and to make that effort a goal in life.
Father, I want to use my life of faith to give others hope. Show me more ways to demonstrate Your love to others.
Three things will last forever—
faith, hope, and love—
and the greatest of these is love.
1 Corinthians 13:13 NLT
Excerpt from “As The Deer” by Juanita Turner Paslay ©2018
