Adventist Christian
A summer fun day camp will be held at Adventist Christian School on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of Aug. 13 to 15 and 20 to 22, according to a news release.
For more information, call 541-331-3532.
Christ Lutheran
“We Do Not Cease To Pray For You” from Colossians 1:1-14 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Christian Science
“Love” is the subject of the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
Considered will be 1 John 4:7 “Beloved, let us love one another for love is of God.” Sunday school will have a discussion on how to practice Jesus’ command to love one another. Childcare and nursery will be available.
Church of the Nazarene
“How to Neighbor: Love Your Neighbor” from Luke 10:30-37 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Providential Circumstances” from Esther 2:1-11 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. South Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Fairhaven Church
Cornell Trio of Bakersfield, Calif., will perform in a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday in Fairhaven Church of God at 6400 Highway 66, according to a news release.
First Presbyterian
“Friendship” from John 15:15 will be the title of the sermon at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school for children 4 to 7 years old will be available as will childcare for children through 3 years of age.
First United Methodist
Dave Glidden will be the guest preacher with a sermon titled “Sacrificial, Not Self-Centered” based on Matthew 20:17-28 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Singing of favorite hymns will be held at 10:15 a.m.
Friends Church
“Listening for the Still Small Voice” will be the focus of a contemplative worship service from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave. according to a news release.
Hope Lutheran
“Life Isn’t Measured By Possessions” from Luke 12:13-15 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
It will be followed by a fellowship hour.
A women’s Bible study and brown bag lunch will be held at noon Monday.
Food items for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank are always accepted in the church narthex. Special items for August are peanut butter and jelly.
Mt. Laki Community
The Rev. Rich Christiansen, retired Presbyterian minister, will share the sermon “The Problem With Abundance” based on Luke 12:13-21 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
There will be a fellowship time after the service.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Order of Holy Communion, the Seventh Sunday After Trinity will be the focus of Fr. David C. Fleming at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Tom Murphy of Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St, according to a news release.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
United Evangelical Free
“Knowing Jesus” from Philippians 3 will be the title of the sermon by Phil Howard at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare from nursery to sixth grade will be provided.