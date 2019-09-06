Christ Lutheran
“Jesus Cares Ministry” for people with special needs will be held at 2 p.m. today in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Christian Science
This week’s subject “Man” will be the topic of the 10:30 a.m. Sunday sermon in Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
The service will include, from John 3:1-8, where “Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.”
Church of the Nazarene
“How To Neighbor: Throwing Better Parties” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 5:1-14 Manifesting Patience Through Wisdom” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
Esther’s Journey Part 3 “For Such a Time as This” Esther 3:7 through 4:17 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school for preschool through the fifth grade children and childcare through 3 years of age will be available.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Choose Life” based on Deuteronomy 30:15-20 and Luke 14:25-33 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Children’s Sunday school will follow the Children’s Time in worship service.
Friends Church
“Do You Need Wisdom?” from James 1 will be the title of the medication in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
A space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m. will precede the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Hope Lutheran
“How Much Will You Willingly Pay?” from Luke 14:25-35 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Between the services, a coffee/fellowship hour will be held.
Klamath Lutheran
A liturgy, “Now the Feast and Celebration” by Marty Haugen will be sung during the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
A coffee hour will follow at 11 a.m.
Mt. Laki Community
Charles Charles share music and a sermon titled “An Abundant Life” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship hour will follow.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatians at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service with a sermon titled “By Faith or Works?” from Galatians 3:1-14 in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bible study classes for all ages will start at 9 a.m. The adult class will focus on “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
Sacred Heart Catholic
A free inspirational live drama with music, “Faustina — Messenger of Divine Mercy,” will be presented by St. Luke Productions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St., according to a news release.
Not only will it share the life of Saint Faustina, but also incorporate the story of a modern woman who struggles with issues that so many women are facing, such as abuse, promiscuity, and abortion.
It’s recommended for those 13 years old and older.
For more information about the show, please go to https://www2.stlukeproductions.com/dramas/faustina. To make reservations, call Paul Chutikorn at 541-884-4566.
Seventh-day Adventist
A special worship concert featuring Vonda Beerman will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
The cooking club meeting, with an emphasis on breakfast, will be held at 6 p.m. .
The mid-week Bible study meeting will feature the books of Jeremiah and Lamentations as they portray Jesus as the Righteous Branch.
St. Mark’s Anglican
The Order of Morning Prayer will be celebrated by Fr. David Fleming at the 10 a.m. Sunday services in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. according to a news release.
Fellowship and and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
St. Pius X Catholic
A weekly Bible study class on the Letter to the Hebrews will begin on Thursday, Sept. 12, in St. Pius X Catholic Church at 4880 Bristol Ave., according to a news release.
The class will be held from 6:30 to to 8 p.m. For more information, call Vic Scaravilli at 541-884-6905.
United Evangelical Free
“Obedience Based Courage” from Joshua 1 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.