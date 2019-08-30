Christ Lutheran
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on “Where Your Treasure Is, There Your Heart Will Be Also” from Luke 12:32-40 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 4:1-17; Defining Moments” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
Esther’s Journey Part 2 “Do the Right Thing Anyway” from Esther 2:19 through 3:6 will be the title of the sermon at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school for 4 to 7-year-olds and childcare through 3 years of age will be available.
First United Methodist
“A Place at the Table” based on Luke 14:1, 7-14 will be the title of Pastor Helen’s sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Communion will be served.
Friends Church
A contemplative worship service with a focus on “Listening for the Still Small Voice Within” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday in the Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
Hope Lutheran
“Whom Will You Invite?” based on Luke 14:1;7-14 will be the title of the sermon at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service with Pastor Lou Schneider presiding in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A coffee/fellowship hour will follow.
“No Hard feelings? The Angst of Anger!” will be the topic at the brown bag lunch of women’s Bible study at noon Monday.
Merrill Baptist
MERRILL — Missionary Tim Chaffee will do a presentation at the 11 a.m. Sunday service in Merrill Baptist Church at 700 W. Front St. in Merrill, according to a news release.
Evangelist Paul Crowihas been confirmed for a revival from Sept. 22 to 25.
Mt. Laki Community
Jeanie Arant, ruling elder of the church, will share a sermon titled “Jesus Calls Us” based on Luke 5:1-11 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music for the service, which will be followed by a fellowship hour.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continues his sermon series on Galatians with a sermon titled “Crucified with Christ” from Galatians 2:15-21 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
The Lord’s Supper will be shared during the service with a time of fellowship and refreshments to follow.
Seventh-day Adventist
A sacred concert will be presented by Vonda Beerman at 11 a.m. Saturday in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
It will consist of inspirational style sacred Christian music and heart-touching testimony.
Adventist Christian School will begin the new school year on Tuesday. Call 541-882-4151 for information.
St. Mark’s Anglican
The Order Of Holy Communion will be held at the 10 a.m. Sunday service celebrated by Fr. David Fleming assisted by Bishop Dwight D. Irons in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Jennifer Bavarskas will lead a Compline Service at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
On Sunday, The Revered Tom Murphy of Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. service. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.