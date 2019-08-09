Christ Lutheran
“The LORD Appears to Abraham” from Genesis 18:1-15 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Church of the Nazarene
“Anchored” from Luke 8:22-25 will be the title of the sermon by speaker Calli Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is accepting enrollments for a small group Bible studies, according to a news release.
The church meets at Triad School at South Sixth Street and Summers Lane from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sundays. The telephone number is 541-891-0477.
Evergreen Baptist
“The Beauty of Holiness” from Esther 2:12-23 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
First United Methodist
Jean Freeman will be the guest preacher with a sermon titled “Faith Is the Key” from Luke 12:32-40 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Singing of hymns will start at 10:15 a.m.
Friends Church
“Stay Awake!” from Mark 14 will be the title of the meditation at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Friends Church (Quaker) a 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
There will be a space for silent reflection from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
The worship service at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road will revolve around the book of Luke, chapter 12, verses 32-40: “ Be Prepared, Not afraid,” according to a news release.
Following the service there will be a slide show and presentation by the youth about their recent trip to Israel along with a fellowship hour.
Hope Lutheran VBS
A vacation Bible school open to children 3 years old and older will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through the following Friday in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A light supper will be provided along with games, stories, and crafts.
Klamath Falls Adventist
Summer Fun Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 13 to 15 and Aug. 2 to 22, at Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, according to a news release.
Included will be games, arts and crafts, science experiments, nature lessons, skits, water fun, and daily special guests. Cost id $10 per day and $5 for each added siblings.
Mt. Laki Community
Georgia Bollinger will lead a Bible study based Luke 12:32-40 and Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-16 at the 10:00 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music for the service. A fellowship time will follow.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beaty will conclude his sermon series on Colossians with a sermon titled “Remember My Chains” from Colossians 4:7-18 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Mark’s Anglican
The sermon at the 10 a.m. Sunday Order of Morning Prayer will be delivered by Right Rev. Dr. Dwight D. Irons in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Tom Murphy of Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
United Evangelical Free
Chris Zoolkoski, a missionary to Niger, will be the speaker at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through the sixth grade will be provided.