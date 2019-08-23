Aglow International
Aglow International of Southwest Oregon/Northern California Area will hold its annual meeting Sept. 5 through 7 at Sis — Q — Meadows Camp, 1000 Airport Drive, in Cave Junction, according to news release.
Registration cost if $110, which includes meals and a room. For more information, call 541-887-2238 or 541-592-3766.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 3:1-15 “God’s Providence Through Life’s Injustices” from Esther 3:1-15 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible Study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
The title of the sermon will be Esther’s Journey Part 1 “Influence for the Kingdom” from Esther 1 through 2:18 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school for 4 to 7-year-olds and childcare through 3 years of age will be available.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “The Law of Love” based on Luke 13:10-17 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
This Sunday will be the last Sunday for the singing of favorite hymns at 10:15 a.m. Free dinners are held every Sunday and Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friends Church
The title of the meditation will be, “Jesus, have mercy on us!” from Luke 17 in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., where a worship service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
Pastor Lou Schneider will preside and base his sermon titled “Rules are good, but PEOPLE are more important!” from Luke 13:10-17 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Coffee and fellowship will follow. Sunday school will be provided during the worship service for children ages 2 to the fourth grade. Choir Practice is resuming at 4 p.m. Thursdays.
Klamath Lutheran
A liturgy titled “Bread of Life” will be sung during the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
Merrill Baptist
MERRILL — “Being a Living Sacrifice to God” from Romans 12:1-12 will be the title of the sermon at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service in Merrill Baptist Church, according to a news release.
Coffee fellowship is held at 9 a.m. Mondays in Pappy Ganders in Merrill. Men’s Bible study is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m.
A revival has been confirmed with Brother Paul Crow for Sept. 22 to 25 with a potluck before each service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatiansat the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled “The Call of Paull” from Galatians 1:11-2:14, according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Morning Prayer will be celebrated by Father David Fleming with the expectation of the return of Sandra Stewart and her husband John of Chiloquin at 10 a.m. Sunday in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Tony Walz will lead Morning Prayer at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
United Evangelical Free
“Youth Missions Report” will be the title of a presentation by the youth pastor John Kupitz at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare from nursery to through sixth grade will be provided.