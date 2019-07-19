Alturas Mennonite
Alturas Mennonite Church will hold a short worship service every third Sunday at 3:30 p.m., in the Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way, according to a news release.
Hymn singing will be included.in the hymn singing.
Christ Lutheran
The title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith will be “Let Us Follow Jesus” from Luke 9:57-62 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Christian Science
“Life” is the subject of Sunday’s sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
Considered will be Ps.42:2: “My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God.” Sunday school will discuss the role of high priest. Childcare and nursery will be available.
Church of the Nazarene
“Lord’s Prayer: After Amen” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call the church at 541-882-4705.
Evergreen Baptist
“Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” from Esther 1:1-12 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
“Resilience — the art of Successfully Failing — the story of John Mark” from Acts 15:36-41 and 2 Timothy 4:9-11 will be the title of the sermon at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school will be available for 4- to 7-year-olds and childcare through 3 years of age.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church will be “One Thing” based on Luke 10:38-42, the story of Mary and Martha, at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
On Wednesday at noon, a free community concert will be held featuring Smitty Parratt, Susan Scrimsher and also Charles Charles, playing guitar and singing. It will end with a sing-along with the church’s pipe organ. Those who wish may bring their lunch.
Friends Church
A worship service with a theme titled “Why We Need Community” will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to news release.
There will also be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
The day before, on Saturday, an Enneagram workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a sack lunch and a donation for the community helping fund.
Glad Tidings Worship
A fundraising rummage sale will be held at Glad Tidings Worship Center at 1007 Pine St. today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.
Furniture, men’s tools, camping supplies, baby clothes, and toys will be among the many things available.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on Colossians at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled “Put on the New Self” from Colossians 3:1-17, according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. The women’s group will hold their annual summer luncheon in The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St. on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Tony and Maria Walz will do Morning Prayer in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St. at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Fellowship time with refreshments will be held after the service.
United Evangelical Free
“Recalibrating” from the books of Matthew and John will be the title of the message by guest speaker Bruce Martin at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. and childcare for nursery through the sixth grade will be provided.