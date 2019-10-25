Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Stephen Mark will share a sermon titles “Parables and Expectation Failure” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Living Faith Fellowship
A memorial service fro Charlie Switzler Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday followed by dessert in Living Faith Fellowship at 4549 Homedale Road, according to a news release.
On Sunday, a service, nursery and children’s classes through the fifth grade will begin at 10 a.m. On Thursday, there will be a trick or treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Masquerade: Financial Fakers” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Friends Church
The theme at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Friends Church (Quaker) will be, “Listening Into a Third Way” with inspiration from the book of Proverbs at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
First United Methodist Church
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Justified” based on Luke 18:9-14 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. and elementary Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. following the Children’s Message in worship service.
PALM dinners, free and open to the community, are held every Sunday and Tuesday from 5 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
“Come and Follow” from Mark 8:34 and Mathew 11:28:30 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available during the 9 a.m. service.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Another special presentation by an early “Advent Pioneer” speaking about the second coming of Jesus will be held at the 11 a.m. Saturday service in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
“A Bread of Life” community dinner and community service distribution of personal care items and cleaning supplies is held at 5:30 p.m. every Monday. Diverting Diabetes Seminar concludes at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Mid-week meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday presented by Pastor Barry Taylor continues with lessons on “What the Bible is All About.”
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatians with a sermon titled “Christ Has Set Us Free” from Galatians 5:1-15 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Bible study classes for all ages will begin at 9 a.m. The adult class will be “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
The church will host a “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween from 4 to 6 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
A “Jesus Cares Ministry” for those with special needs will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Included will be Bible lessons, music, and crafts.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. will celebrate Holy Communion in recognition of the Feast of Christ, the King, at the 10 a.m. Sunday service, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Franny Howes will share about tarot and spirituality at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Dean Walchak on “The 5th Unitarian Universalist Principle: The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
Hope Lutheran Church
The title of the sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider will be “Humble or Great, You Choose” from Luke 18:9-14 at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A 9:45 a.m. coffee/fellowship will be held between the services.
Also on Sunday there will be a confirmation class for middle schoolers at 10 a.m. that will focus on an introduction to the Bible, a quilting group meeting at noon, and a Halloween Party for young children at 6 p.m.
The 3 p.m. Thursday’s Bible study will be on “A Light in the Darkness” in Hope Community Center.
United Evangelical Free Church
“AI: Artificial Ignorance or Almighty Intelligence” from Joshua 8 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
The title of the sermon by Matthew Rohrbach at Evergreen Baptist Fellowship will be “Luke 9:18-36 Whose Cross Do You Bear?” at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
A Compline Service with Jennifer Bavarskas will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service that will be followed by fellowship and refreshments.