Calvary Temple
A worship service with Brad and Bethany Camidge will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Temple Church at 2161 Garden Ave., according to a news release.
Today and every Friday at 5 p.m., free hot dogs will be available.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach from Luke 9:18-24 with a sermon titled “What Kind of Confession of Faith Does Jesus Expect?” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Christian Science
“Sacrament” is the subject of Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. sermon in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
“O come, let us worship and bow down: let us kneel before the Lord our maker” (Ps. 95:6) will be considered. Sunday school, childcare and nursery will be available.
Church of the Nazarene
“Lord’s Prayer: Deliver Us” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“A Second Chance” from Luke 8:40-56 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
“Getting First Things First” from Genesis 22 will be the title of the sermon at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school will be available for 4 to 7-year-olds and childcare through 3 years of age.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church will be “Who Is My Neighbor?” based on Luke 10:25-37, the story of the good Samaritan, at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Singing of hymns will preceded it at 10:15 a.m.
On Wednesday at noon, a free community concert featuring Dixieland Haute Schatz will be held, concluding with a sing-a-long with Charles Charles accompanying on his guitar.
Friends Church
The theme at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave. will be “Insights from a boat in stormy weather” from a gospel story in Matthew, according to a news release.
There will also be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
Pastor Ted Hamann will officiate the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road as Pastor Lou Schneider is in Israel with the youth and their families, according to a news release.
The service will be followed by a coffee/fellowship hour.
The church continues to collect food for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank with an emphasis on cereal.
Merrill Baptist
MERRILL — “Dirt Church” in the great outdoors will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in Merrill Baptist Church, according to a news release.
On Sunday, the worship service will begin at 11 a.m. preceded by Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
A men’s Bible study will go over the Book of Ephesians at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and the Wednesday night Bible study will cover the Book of James at 6 p.m.
A fundraising paint night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20 with those participating paining an ocean scene. The cost is $10 with all supplies provided. The participants are asked to RSVP to merrillbaptist@gmail.com.
Mt. Laki Community
The Rev. Richard Christensen will share a sermon titled “Other Uses of Oil and Wine” based on Luke 10:25-37 in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow the service.
Shasta Way Christian
A vacation Bible school will be held for children aged 3 to the sixth grade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Shasta Way Christian Church at 5835 Shasta Way, according to a news release.
Lunch will be provided.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Morning Prayer will be led by Rev. Fr. David C. Fleming at 10 a.m. Sunday in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
There will be refreshments and fellowship after the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
A fellowship time will be held after the service.
United Evangelical Free
“Salt and Light in the World” from the Book of Matthew will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Rick Sonerhom at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will begin at 11:15 a.m. and childcare from nursery through sixth grade will be provided.