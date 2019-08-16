Christian Science
“Soul” is the subject of the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Church located at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
It will consider the words of Paul — Philippians 4:19: “My God shall supply all your need according to the riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” Sunday school students will discuss a net full of fishes. Childcare and nursery will be provided.
Church of the Nazarene
“Grounded” will be the title of the talk by guest speaker T.J. Yates at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Forgiveness” from “Luke 17:3-10 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service of Evergreen Baptist Fellowship to be held in Crest Park, according to a news release.
Bible study will start at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist
The title of the sermon by Pastor Helen will be “Prince of Peace?” from Luke 12:49-56 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Communion will be served. Singing of hymns will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Friends Church
The focus this month in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave. is on prayer, according to a news release.
The title of the meditation on Sunday at the 10 a.m. worship service will be “Beyond Thoughts and Prayers” from a gospel story found in Mark 11. There will also be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Klamath Lutheran
The communion liturgy, “Now the Feast and Celebration” by Marty Haugen, will be sung during the 10 a.m. Sunday service, which will be followed by a coffee hour at 11 a.m., in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
Mt. Laki Community
David Glidden, Methodist lay minister, will share a sermon “Walking on Water?” based on Exodus 14 at the 10:00 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music for the service, which will be followed by a fellowship hour.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beatty will begin a new sermon series on Galatians with a sermon titled “No Other Gospel” from Galatians 1:1-10 at the 10:30 a.m., Sunday service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. The church’s annual Rummage and Bake Sale will be held today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Nile St. Church
A vacation Bible school for children from kindergarten through the sixth grade will be held starting at noon on Monday and continue daily through Friday in Nile St. Church of Christ at 2521 Nile St., according to a news release.
Included will be lessons, games, songs and snacks.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
Rt. Rev. Dwight D. Irons will conduct the Ordination to the Deaconate of Jean Scott Bradley Benson. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Amy Holweger will lead Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
United Evangelical Free
“Sabbath Rest” will be the title of a talk by Brandon Coble at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will be held at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.