Christ Lutheran
“Jesus Cares Ministry” for those with special needs will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Included will be Bible lessons, music, and crafts.
Christian Science
“Truth” from Psalms 85:8 is the subject of the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
Sunday school students will discuss Samuel’s experience as a 12 year old when he went to assist Eli, the high priest. Childcare and nursery will be provided.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 1:13-22 Power That Corrupts” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Ask and It Will Be Given to You?” based on Luke 11:1-13 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
The final free community concert will be held at noon Wednesday with Charles Charles singing and playing guitar and a sing-a-long with the church pipe organ.
Friends Church
“Do you have what it takes?” inspired by scriptures from Colossians 2 and Amos 8 will be the title of the meditation in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave. on Sunday, according to a news release.
The worship service will be at 10 a.m. and there will be space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
The title of the sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider will be “The Lord’s Prayer” based on Luke 11: 1-13 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release
He will also discuss his recent trip to Israel. A coffee/fellowship hour will follow the service.
Klamath Falls Aglow
Ria Ferrell of Grants Pass will be the guest speaker with a fireside chat titled “Air Supremacy” at the Klamath Falls Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at 4022 Delaware Ave., according to a news release.
She has been on mission trips to India, Malawi, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Israel and Uganda.
Peace Memorial Evangelical
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on Colossians with a sermon titled “Work As Unto the Lord” from Colossians 3:18-4:1 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Traditional Anglican Church of America Order of Morning Prayer will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1211 Main St., according to a news release., 28-July-2019
The Rev. Canon Paul K. Leeman will officiate and a service provided by the Rt. Rev. Dr. Dwight D. Irons. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
A Compline Service with Jennifer Bavarskas will be held at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The Sunday Iona Holy Communion will be celebrated by the Rev. Jack Coffey at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
United Evangelical Free
“Unity” from Ephesians 4 will be the title of the presentation by speaker Kevin Fournier at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.