“. . . Why are you looking among the
dead for someone who is alive?
He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead . . .!”
Luke 24:5-6 NLT
Personally, I prefer not to celebrate Easter with colored eggs and bunnies. I wonder if the commercialism of Easter makes the Lord as angry as the hypocrisy of the Pharisees. I prefer hymns like, Christ Arose, joyful praise choruses, and a Sunday morning service before dawn. Whenever I consider His crucifixion and resurrection, I shout, “Praise the Lord for His victory over Satan!”
The women walked to Jesus’s tomb that first Easter morning to anoint His body. They could not rejoice. They were sad. Devastated! I imagine them reliving the nightmare of their Savior’s whipping and crucifixion as they walked together, keeping their thoughts to themselves. As they made the trip to the tomb, their steps were slow and careful, especially if no moon lit their path. I picture a cold, foggy morning with no visible stars.
When the women arrived at their destination, an angel positioned inside the empty tomb announced that Jesus had risen, just as He promised.
Our Lord always keeps His promises!
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay