Aglow Community Lighthouse
Monthly “fireside chats” to share and listen. Dec. 11 edition from 10 a.m. to noon, social time begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after, along with Christmas carols. Subject is “Jesus is the reason ...” For info call 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Luke 3:1-6: “Prepare the Way of the Lord.” Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave. and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street. Livestreaming Christmas devotional this Sunday at 5 p.m. via broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, on BYUtv, or on the Church’s YouTube channel. The devotional will include Christmas messages from Church leaders as well as music performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
Combine Church
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m., message on Isaiah 9:1-7. Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian Church
Worship at 10 a.m. in person or live on klamathfpc.com. This week’s Advent series message is on Col. 9:6-15, “Seasoning our giving.” Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
Service at 10:30 a.m., Pastor James will preach on “A place at the table.” Throughout Advent, will be using “The Inn: Housing the Holy.” Social distancing, masked required. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran Church
Saturday men’s breakfast and bible study, 8 a.m. Sunday Services at 8:30 a.m. (heritage) and 11 a.m. (contemporary), second service live on YouTube and Facebook. Sunday school, social time between services. Confirmation/youth service 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hope Community Center, Thursday bible study 3 p.m. For information call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Service at 10 a.m. in-person with Zoom option, follwed by Advent soup lunch. Email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for link to attend. Social distancing and masking observed during church and lunch. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
Worship and school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon “Wait upon the Lord in hope” on Isaiah 40:21-31 and Romans 8:22-27. Memorial Angels for church Christmas tree, give a donation in memory of loved ones. Cookie exchange Dec. 12, following service, bring as many cookies as you like and take that many home. New members class Dec. 12 after church. Blessing ornaments gifts from giving tree due Dec. 19. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m., first Sunday of Advent. Dave Glidden will share sermon titled “The way” based on Luke 3:1-6. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by fellowship. Henley High School Choir will provide special music. Sermon: “Jesus challenges the rich” from Mark 10:17-31. Adult study group at 9 a.m. Sunday, Theology on Tap 6 p.m. Monday. Women’s Missionary Group Christmas luncheon noon on Dec. 11. Visit peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship service Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Osborne, followed by sharing time. View service live on YouTube. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals and community service at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
10:30 a.m. services via Zoom December theme: “Opening to joy,” this Sunday join us for:”Disciplined Hope;” www.uukfalls.org to access the service or visit Facebook page.