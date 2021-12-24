Aglow Community Lighthouse
Monthly “fireside chats” to share and listen. Dec. 11 edition from 10 a.m. to noon, social time begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after, along with Christmas carols. Subject is “Jesus is the reason ...” For info call 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Christmas Eve service 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave. and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street.
Congregational United Church of Christ
There will be no Christmas Eve service, due the surge in COVID cases in our area. Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Combine Church
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday Service at 10:45 a.m., continuing series on Genesis, 42:1-38, “Guilt with grace.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian Church
Christmas Eve candlelight worship at 4:30 p.m. Friday (contemporary) and 6:30 p.m. (traditional) with message on “Seasoning our getting.” Sunday service at 10 a.m. for carol singing and testimonials. Worship at 10 a.m. in person or live on klamathfpc.com. Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m., includes scripture lessons and musicby Charles Charles, Pastor James Matichuck and David Boese. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. in sanctuary, includes favorite Christmas carols and invited to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. Social distancing, mask required. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m and 6 p.m., and Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. (heritage) and 11 a.m. (contemporary); second service live on YouTube and Facebook. Please wear masks during services. All other special activities on hold for this week. For information call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24, Sunday Service at 10 a.m. in-person with Zoom option. Service of lessons and carols for Christmas. Email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for Zoom link. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
9:30 a.m. Sunday worship, child care and school. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon “Wait upon the Lord with gratitude” on Isaiah 51:1-6 and and Luke 1:67-79. Christmas Eve service is 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 at chuch sanctuary. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m., first Sunday of Advent. Barbara Dehlinger will share sermon “What about the leftover stuff?” based on Luke 2:41-52. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Beaty sermon series on Mark. Vocal and instrumental talents will combine for special arrangement of “In the bleak of midwinter.” Adult study group at 9 a.m. Sunday, Theology on Tap 6 p.m. Monday. Women’s Missionary Group Christmas luncheon noon on Dec. 11. Visit peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Regular services: Masses Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3-4 p.m.) and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship service Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Osborne, followed by special Christmas presentation from the Adventist Christian School. View service live on YouTube. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals and community service at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. 4880 Bristol Ave. In addition the regular scheduled, additional services this week include: Penance Service Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Vigil Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.; Midnight Mass Dec. 25 at 12 a.m. and Christmas Mass at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Westside Community Church
Christmas Eve candlelight service is Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Pastor John Hays speaks on “He looks like us.” Regular service Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit Facebook page. Location: Midland Grange Hall, 6601 Tingley Lane.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. December’s Theme: Opening To Joy. This week: Christmas reflections and soul matters. Information: uukfalls.org.