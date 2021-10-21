CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: From left are CDA members Sandra Hartog and Lynne Butterworth, financial secretary Anne Hartnett, regent Marcia Pistone Metzler, treasurer Carlye Woodman and recording secretary Doreen League. CDA Court Klamath Chaplain and Sacred Heart Pastor Very Rev. Rogatian Urassa visits with James and Kryssi Heitman, Carol McGregor, Bonita Fillmore, and student Christian Cox. CDA Member Asia Bridges and her husband Preston fill a table with their family of 8. Members prayed for Preston and other firefighters during an unprecedented wildfire season. The CDA bulletin board in the background tells more about Catholic Daughters.
CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: From left are CDA members Sandra Hartog and Lynne Butterworth, financial secretary Anne Hartnett, regent Marcia Pistone Metzler, treasurer Carlye Woodman and recording secretary Doreen League. CDA Court Klamath Chaplain and Sacred Heart Pastor Very Rev. Rogatian Urassa visits with James and Kryssi Heitman, Carol McGregor, Bonita Fillmore, and student Christian Cox. CDA Member Asia Bridges and her husband Preston fill a table with their family of 8. Members prayed for Preston and other firefighters during an unprecedented wildfire season. The CDA bulletin board in the background tells more about Catholic Daughters.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Klamath #1295 celebrated 83 years at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Klamath Falls on “CDA Sunday,” Oct. 17 with a reception for members, families and guests in the Parish Hall after Mass.
Chartered at Sacred Heart on Oct. 23, 1938, Court Klamath today has about 70 members who meet on the second Monday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall to pray, share spirituality, plan charitable endeavors, discuss business and enjoy time together.
The next meeting is “All About Angels” on Nov. 8. Special Christmas gatherings are planned jointly with CDA Court and St. Pius X each December.
Among the local charities CDA Court Klamath supports are the Pregnancy Hope Center, Klamath-Lake Food Bank, Klamath-Lake CARES and programs at Sacred Heart Church.
To learn more about CDA locally, contact Marcia Pistone Metzler at 541-892-2265 or email at marciapistone@gmail.com.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas was formed nearly 120 years ago and today numbers 63,000 members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. To learn more, visit catholicdaughters.org.