She (Rahab) was shown to be right
with God by her actions . . .
James 2:25 NLT
Many examples in Scripture demonstrate the Lord’s blessings on people who trusted in Him. Rahab’s story unfolds in Joshua, chapters 2 and 6. She hid Israel’s spies from the king of Jericho. Rahab confessed her faith in God and asked for mercy on the day Israel’s troops conquered her people. As agreed, the invading army spared Rahab and her entire family.
Because of her courageous actions to protect the spies and the troops’ promise to spare her family from death, Rahab lived in peace with the Israelites in the Promised Land. She married a young man named Salmon and became the great, great grandmother of King David, which placed her in the lineage of Jesus the Messiah, the King of kings. Rahab had no idea of her future blessings when she made that crucial decision to serve the God of Israel.
I am amazed as I recall the many blessings God pours into my life. As a child, I trusted in Jesus as my Savior. Now in my senior years, the Lord’s blessings, great and small, fill my ‘blessings book’ and occasionally I reread them, taking opportunity to praise Him once again.
I will praise You, O Lord, with my whole heart;
I will tell of all Your marvelous works.
Psalm 9:1 NKJV
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay