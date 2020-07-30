The Bahai's of Klamath Falls invite the public to join their online events.
The group meets at 4 p.m. on Monday for a devotional gathering. Attendees pray for unity and healing for the planet. All are invited to bring their own prayers or offerings.
Wednesday at 4 p.m. the Bahai's host a "meaningful conversations" group. This week's topic is "One Human Family."
On Saturday, the group is hosting a question and answer session about the Bahai faith. Anyone is welcome to attend. The meetings and events can be accessed through meetup.com or call 541-363-7633 for more information.