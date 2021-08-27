Aglow Community Lighthouse
Sat., Sept. 11 Fireside Chat from 10 a.m. to noon. Theme: “Break All the Chains” with Linda Farrar; an opportunity to meet and discuss pertinent topics with friends plus short video presentation. BBQ after the gathering. Burgers, hotdogs, buns and condiments provided. Bring a dish to share. For info call Sandy at 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Sun., Aug. 22 Sam and Christy Price will be singing and speaking at the 10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sun., Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m. — Pastor Smith will preach on Ephesians 5:22-33: }”A Blessed Marriage That Shares Christ’s Love.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Christ Jesus” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at the Sun., Aug. 29th 10:30 a.m. service. “... the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians) Bookstore and library open Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Location: 806 Oak. Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m. Sun., Aug. 29. Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Tim Chaffey is our guest speaker. He will share his ministry outreach with Teen Challenge. We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 for information.
First Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. in person or at klamathfpc.com via livestreaming button. Sun., Aug. 29 message is from The Gospel of John — “Two Families/Two Humanities.” Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
On Sun., Aug. 29, we will begin our worship inside for the spoken portions of the service. If there isn’t too much smoke, we will then move to the front lawn for hymn singing and the offering. Pastor James Matichuk will be preaching on James 1:17-27. Masks are required both inside and outside. Services are streamed on Facebook Live and uploaded to our YouTube page. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Hope Lutheran Church
FIFTH SUNDAY worship schedule for August 29th: ONE service this Sunday. Worship will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider on the book of John. Holy Communion served. Donuts and coffee served by the council in Luther Square Lounge after service. The women of Hope meet on Monday Aug. 30 at noon in the Luther Square lounge to discuss the book Women of God Speak by Shannon Bream, after brown bag lunch. For more information call Hope Lutheran at 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Outdoor worship will take place in the courtyard of Klamath Lutheran Church at 9:00 on Sunday morning, along with zoom worship online. If the smoke index is 150 or above at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, outdoor worship will be cancelled and only Zoom worship will take place. Please email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for a Zoom entry.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m. on Sun., Aug. 29, in person and via Zoom. Visitors are always welcomed. If you’d like to participate via Zoom, please email us for the Zoom link at klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. David Glidden, Methodist lay minister will share a sermon titled ‘Traditions?’ based on Mark 7:1-23. Charles Charles will provide the music. 12570 Hwy 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Vacation Bible school Aug. 9-13 for children ages 5-13 from 8:45 to noon. Services on line and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Service at 10:30 am, followed by a time for fellowship. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Are you interested in becoming Catholic, or simply wanting to learn more about the Catholic faith? This is a great chance to ask questions that you’ve never been able to have answered! The RCIA begins on Thurs., Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church is pleased to announce that Arch Bishop Rick Aaron Reid from Newton, N.C. will present the sermon Sun., Aug. 29. This service will include Holy Communion. St. Mark’s is a member of Traditional Anglican Church of America. Holy Communion is held the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
11 a.m. worship with Pastor Jim Osborne. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m., adults and children. Meals available and community service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.