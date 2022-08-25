Aglow International Lighthouse

On Saturday, August 20, From 9:30 to 10 a.m., enjoy drinks and treats. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Aglow Gathering will present guest speaker Mark Solares. Mark ministers in a heart warming way through music, song and bible scriptures. Come hear what Mark will be sharing concerning, “All In, Full Send.” Following the gathering, please stay and enjoy lunch. If you have special dietary needs, please feel free to bring your lunch. New third Saturday and new place. Location: 2809 Avalon Street. For more information call Sandy at 541 591-0866

