Aglow International Lighthouse
On Saturday, August 20, From 9:30 to 10 a.m., enjoy drinks and treats. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Aglow Gathering will present guest speaker Mark Solares. Mark ministers in a heart warming way through music, song and bible scriptures. Come hear what Mark will be sharing concerning, “All In, Full Send.” Following the gathering, please stay and enjoy lunch. If you have special dietary needs, please feel free to bring your lunch. New third Saturday and new place. Location: 2809 Avalon Street. For more information call Sandy at 541 591-0866
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
Regular mass at 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m. evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Avenue
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 South Chiloquin Road
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class class at 10:45 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Location: 127 North Spring Street
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Avenue
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave, and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin St. Visitors are always welcome at both locations
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 South Chiloquin Road
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Avenue
Crossover
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service on Sundays, at Rachel’s School of Dance. For information, call 541-891-0477. Location: 638 Klamath Avenue
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, August 28, we continue our series in the Gospel of John at 10:45 a.m. with the message “John 7:53-8:11; The Authority of Scripture.” Open and interactive Bible study will be at 9:45 a.m. We welcome all to come worship with us. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for more information. Location: 7451 South Sixth Street
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service, titled “I Believe in God but I Don’t go to Church...Much” based on scripture readings Matthew 16:18, Cor 12:27, and Romans 12:4-5. Sermons can be attended in-person or live, on klamathfpc.com. Location: 601 Pine Street
First United Methodist
On Sunday, August 28, Dave Glidden’s sermon will be “Humble Thyself” from Luke 14. We will be having a block party in our parkinig lot on Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: 230 North Tenth Street
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont Street
Friends Church
We are an open, diverse, and affirming Quaker Church. Everyone is welcome. Worship begins at 10 a.m. The first Sunday of every month is unprogrammed worship; other Sundays are semi-programmed. A Zoom option is also available by emailing klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Visit our website and/or Facebook page for more information. Location: 1918 Oregon Avenue
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine Street
Hope Lutheran
Sunday worship will be at 9:45 a.m., followed by a coffee/social hour. The following programs will resume in September: choir, Sunday School, men’s breakfast and Bible study, adult Bible study, youth group/confirmation and quilting group. For more information, call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road
Klamath Falls Friends
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome! To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Avenue
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 South Sixth Street
Klamath Lutheran
Welcome to worship at klamath lutheran Church on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 South First Avenue, Chiloquin
Merrill Presbyterian
Worship and Sunday school for August 28, is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon title is”Come Up Here.” Scripture is Proverbs 25:6-7 and Luke 14:1-14. Wednesday night Bible study starts Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., preceded by a potluck. Women’s Bible study begins Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Produce Connection is at church at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19. All are welcome to pick up produce. Saturday, August 20, men’s breakfast at church. Location: 210 West Second Street, Merrill
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
10 a.m. service Sunday. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39
New Life Christian
Services at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to Tenth Street and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
On Sundays, we offer Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for all ages; 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace; and a 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile Street
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Sunday, August 21, at 10:30 a.m., Mike McCandless will share the message “The Three Circles.” Special music following worship. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 South Sixth Street
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3 to 4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High Street
Seventh-Day Adventist
Saturday, August 27, at 11 a.m., the worship message will be “Valuable Servants,” presented by Pastor Jim Osborne. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals will be available and community service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street
St. Augustine Catholic
Location: 905 E. Front, Merrill
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Location: 1211 Main Street
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Avenue
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
For information about church and services, visit http://www.uukfalls.org. Location: 1918 Oregon Avenue
WestSide Community Church
Regularly scheduled Sunday services begin at 5:05 p.m. For more information, please call John Culver at (503) 260-8746. Location: 6601 Tingley Lane