Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting Sat., Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. The theme will be “Break All the Chains.” BBQ, drinks and conversation follows the meeting. Feel free to bring a dish to share. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m., on Aug. 15 Pastor Smith will preach on 1 Kings 19:1-8: “Let the Lord Be Your Strength in Days of Discouragement.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Soul” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service. “Salvation belongeth unto the Lord: thy blessing is upon thy people.”(Psalms). Bookstore and library open Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Location: 806 Oak. Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be from Genesis 30:25-43, “Critiquing Polygamy in the Bible.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 S. 6th St, Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 for information.
First Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. in person or at klamathfpc.com via livestreaming button. Message is from The Gospel of John — “Light from the Height” Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
Sun., Aug. 15, Jean Freeman will preach the third in a series of sermons on “Prophetic Hope in a Hopeless World” focusing on the prophet Ezekiel. Worship will begin inside and will then move outside for singing of hymns (smoke permitting). Masks are required indoors. Services are streamed on Facebook Live and uploaded to our YouTube channel. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Inviting the public to attend “The Glory and Power” Encounter Conference, Fri. & Sat., Aug 13 & 14 at 7 p.m., and Sun., Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Free admission. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Hope Lutheran Church
Heritage service Sunday at 8:30 a.m., contemporary at 11 a.m., services presided by Pastor Lou Schneider. Second service recorded. Between services coffee at Luther Square Lounge. Sunday, Aug. 15 Pastor Scheider will speak on the book of John. Sunday School resumes in the fall. This week Vacation Bible School will be held Mon.- Thurs. from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Hope Community Center, behind the church. The book group will meet over ZOOM Wednesday, Aug. 18th at 4:30 p.m. For more information call Hope Lutheran at 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Outdoor worship will take place in the courtyard of Klamath Lutheran Church at 9:00 on Sunday morning, along with zoom worship online. If the smoke index is 150 or above at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, outdoor worship will be cancelled and only Zoom worship will take place. Please email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for a Zoom entry.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m. Sun., Aug. 15 in person and via Zoom. This Sunday’s meeting will focus on Community, both creating and sustaining a spiritual community. Visitors are always welcomed. If you’d like to participate via Zoom, please email us for the Zoom link at klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kate Brown has issued a mask mandate for all indoor meetings. Masks will be available. Thank you for doing your part to slow the spread.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. Dave Glidden, Methodist lay minister will share a sermon titled, “Christ in me?” based on John 6:51-58. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Hwy 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Vacation Bible school Aug. 9-13 for children ages 5-13 from 8:45 to noon. Services on line and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series Sun., Aug. 15 with Mark 6:45-52, “Jesus Walks on Water” at 10:30 am, followed by a time for fellowship. The annual Rummage and Bake sale will be held Aug. 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Are you interested in becoming Catholic, or simply wanting to learn more about the Catholic faith? This is a great chance to ask questions that you’ve never been able to have answered! The RCIA begins on Thurs., Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship at 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 14 will be presented by guest speaker, Dominic Pillay. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m., adults and children. Meals available and community service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.