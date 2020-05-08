. . . They will walk and not faint.
Isaiah 40:31 NLT
Good intentions will not improve my muscle strength nor will dreams about my improved body condition make success happen. Planning and doing coordinated together will produce success, with heavy emphasis on doing. I will not walk three miles unless I put on my walking shoes and step out the front door with determination.
We do not often think of Jesus as our personal trainer but consider that He walked on a regular basis. He not only created the mountains, but He also enjoyed their beauty as He climbed them. On one expedition, He enjoyed the view of the valley below from the Mount of Transfiguration as He talked with His friends Moses and Elijah. At other times, He chose high elevations for private hours of conversation with His Father God.
Jesus said, “Come with me.” He meant go, not sit. Jesus invited Peter to leave his fishing business, to move out of his home town, stretch his legs and travel from town to village with Jesus and fish for the souls of men and women.
We will accomplish nothing of eternal value by sitting on the couch chewing potato chips. “Go” was one of the last instructions the Lord gave His followers. Go into the world and preach the gospel to everyone. Everyone includes our neighbors and relatives. Get ready, pray for physical strength and spiritual wisdom, then go with me!
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay