“And the seed that fell on good soil
represents those who hear and
accept God’s word and produce a harvest . . .”
Mark 4:20 NLT
In springtime, I enjoy planting flower seeds in my garden. I use soil prepared with proper nutrient-rich planting mix to produce healthy plants. Regular watering and added fertilizer encourage beautiful results that last all summer if the bugs and deer stay away.
A man came to Jesus asking how to obtain eternal life. He had everything: wealth, power, and respect in the community, but Jesus knew the man had grown proud of his riches. Jesus asked him to give up his possessions and follow Him, but the man refused the most precious gift of a lifetime. That day, Jesus’ invitation of eternal blessings fell on stony ground, a nonreceptive heart.
Another man eagerly watched for Jesus to arrive in Jericho. Zacchaeus was also rich, but he desperately desired to meet Jesus and hear more of His teachings. Zacchaeus experienced a change of heart after his first encounter with the Master.
These two events illustrate spiritual seed sown in good and bad soil. When we give someone an encouraging word of testimony, the seeds of God’s Word might take root in a hungry heart. Be faithful to share the message of salvation at every opportunity. Water that spiritual seed with your prayers. Anticipate the joy of harvesting many souls as we work and pray to enlarge the kingdom of God.
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay