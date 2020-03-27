Many cultures and religions practice fasting. Fasting is when a person goes without food or water for a period of time while appealing to a higher being for a blessing.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is designating Sunday, March 29 as a day of fasting in regards to the current COVID-19 outbreak and invites all to join. This Sunday, as a community let us all unite in and fast for strength, healing, and inspiration through these hard times.
Purposeful fasting has been around throughout history, including references in the Old and New Testament of the Bible. Fasting for a special purpose remains a practice of many religions today. Let us all abstain from food and drink for two meals, 24 hours, or whatever amount your health allows. While going without food and drink take the time to ponder, meditate, or pray regarding our current circumstances. Some things to consider during this time include inspiration for the leaders of government, organizations, and health centers for how to protect all people and find solutions to these challenges, help and blessings for those suffering the physical, emotional, and economic impact of COVID-19, and strength to overcome fear and anxiety, guidance to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors in need
Our community and state are entering a very critical phase in the COVID-19 outbreak. The next two to four weeks will determine whether the extensive efforts of national and local leaders to stem the rate of community spread of COVID-19 will be successful. The personal health of millions of people and the economic well-being of all nations hang in the balance.
These are extraordinary times. Let all of Klamath County join together in a special fast Sunday March 29.
“Please take good care of yourselves and your loved ones and look for opportunities to help those around you near and far,” said Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. “We have the great privilege of ministering to our neighbors wherever they live. These unique challenges will pass in due time. I remain optimistic for the future. I know the great and marvelous blessings that God has in store for those who love Him and serve Him.”