Mary Magdalene found the disciples
and told them, “I have seen the Lord! . . .”
John 20:18 NLT
The clock showed 4:30 a.m. Since I had been awake for two hours, my mind told me, it is time to get out of bed. My day usually starts with prayer and devotions accompanied by a cup of tea in my sunny library, but it is dark at 4:30 in the morning, so I moved to the dining room and stood before our large picture window. I experienced a delightful talk with God. A bright waning moon and morning stars light up the darkness. If I had waited another half-hour, I would have missed this view of my God’s magnificent predawn sky because the fog rolled in and completely changed the scenery within minutes.
Mary Magdalene was the first person to see and worship Jesus after His resurrection. Picture her walking in the dark before sunrise to His burial site. No street lights, no flashlight to brighten her path. Mary was eager to anoint her Lord’s body after Sabbath, but instead, He talked with her!
Neither Mary nor I shall forget our early morning encounter with our Lord. Next time you awake before dawn, take advantage of the early hour and have a blessed conversation with our Savior.
Wake up, lyre and harp!
I will wake the dawn with my song.
Psalm 108:2 NLT
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay