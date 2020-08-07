Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “One Human Family.”
This Saturday we are hosting a question and answer gathering on the Bahai Faith. We would love to have you join us for any of these events. You can access them through Meetup.com or call 541-883-2044 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, August 2: 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Sermon theme: “The Spirit helps in our weaknesses.” (Romans 8:26-27). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday Aug. 9 will be "Hebrews 1:10-12 Does God Change?" Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
This Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10:00 a.m. On our home page you will find a YouTube button which is linked to our service. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. *If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being "Experiencing the New Birth"The reading is from John 3:9-15.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship this Sunday. Jean Freeman will be preaching. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
We continue to hold worship services in the church and on line both. Services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The later service will be shown on line on either our facebook page or youtube. This week’s services will be based on the book of Romans, chapter 10; 5-15. Our worship is presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider. All inside services will observe COVID 19 safety precautions. Besides our worship this will be a busy week at HOPE. Vacation Bible School will be Monday through Friday, from 10 – 10:45 a.m. on ZOOM. You will need to pre-register in order to attend so please call the church office and sign up now. VBS will conclude with a social distancing picnic on Friday. Also this week at Hope Community Center there will be three blood drives. Call the Red Cross or go on line to schedule an appointment for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. On August 10 the youth (third grade and older) will be helping with the Lutheran Food Pantry from 4:45 – 7:30 p.m. Please call Christi to volunteer (541-281-9037) Upcoming will be our fifth Sunday, one service worship – August 30. Bring lawn chairs as this service will be held out doors! May the Lord continue to bless us and keep us healthy!
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us this Sunday, August 9th for Pastor Anthony Kirk's “First Sermon” Celebration, 10-11 a.m. It will be held in the church parking lot. We’ll begin gathering in the parking lot at 9:45 a.m to celebrate and welcome Anthony before the service begins. We ask that you wear a mask or other facial covering, maintain a six-foot social distance, families excepted, and bring a lawn chair for each person in your party, though some metal chairs will be available.There will also be a Zoom option. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
We are a fellowship of Christians meeting in Klamath Falls in the tradition of the “Reformed Church”. Reformed theology as practiced in the OPC is founded in Calvinism, Calvin is a more recent theologian of great influence on the “Reformed Church”. We gather to worship the one, true, living God of the Bible. Triune in nature: Father, Son and Holy Spirit who is worthy or our praise. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Please join us this week (08/09/2020) as we study through the book of James.
Our fellowship model is Acts 2:42 - “They devoted themselves to teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.” After the service you are welcome to join us for a fellowship meal (most Sundays). Our statement of faith is summarized in the Westminster Confession and the Doctrines of Grace found in the Canons of Dort. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Natural Grocers. You’ll find parking at Novak’s Auto Parts (to our east side), please enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. If you are hungry for solid biblical teaching please join us this Sunday. Last Days Harvest Ministries. Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministries, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Cavalry Fundraising Dinner
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will sponsor a Chuck Wagon Dinner on Sunday, August 16. This will be in place of our annual dinner that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. This year we will have a take-away dinner where you purchase tickets in advance and pick up a BBQ chicken dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. This fundraiser will be for maintaining the cemetery as well as for Potter’s Field where unclaimed remains from funeral homes will be given a final resting place. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be obtained by calling Ipo Ross – 541-331-1416, Ben Quen – 541-810-1579, Vic Scaravilli – 541-884-6905, or can be purchased at the rectory at St. Pius X. Additional donations can be made that will allow you to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Steve Mark will share a sermon titled "Finding Transcendence" based on Mathew 14:22-33 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hey 39. Charles, Cary and Grace Charles will provide music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on the "Minor Prophets" this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week's sermon is "Three Lies We've Believed" from Zephaniah 1:1-18. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. The annual Rummage and Bake Sale will be held Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug 15.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
You are invited to Sacred Heart’s Come and See event on Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. This event is for inquirers who are wanting some exposure to what the Catholic Church is all about. This event will involve a video presentation on Catholicism followed by a brief talk and dedicated time for Q&A. For more information or to reserve your seat for the event, please use the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/come-and-see-event-tickets-115270451022
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will observe the Ninth Sunday After Trinity at 10 a.m. with a Morning Prayer Service. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver the sermon. Masks are available if needed.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
United Evangelical Free Church
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.