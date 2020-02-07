Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 5:13: “You Are the Salt of the Earth” during Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Bible Class will take place at 10:45 a.m.
Christian Science Church
“Spirit” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. “It is the spirit of Almighty God that comes to us and gives us wisdom.” (Job 32:8) Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
This Sunday, topics will include the fall of Adam, the Atonement of Christ, and how these allow us to “live after a manner of happiness.” Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Moyina Heights, 6630 Alva Ave., and the Mills Addition, 501 Martin St., for an hour of sermons followed by an hour of discussion of Christ and lessons for children. For more information or times and locations in Chiloquin, Keno, Tulelake, and Yonna Valley call 541-331-7461.
Church of the Nazarene
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., church service at 10:45 a.m.. Pastor Matthew Bissonnette’s sermon is titled “Nehemiah: Facing Opposition.”
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Message for Sunday, Feb. 9 will be “Genesis 1:1-2 In the Beginning.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pastor Helen’s sermon for Sunday, February 9, is “Salt and Light” based on Isaiah 58:1-12 and Matthew 5:13-20. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. and Elementary Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m. A Lenten Bible Study, “Entering the Passion of Jesus” by
Amy-Jill Levine, will be at Crystal Terrace on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday: Worship services: 8:30 a.m. traditional service, 11 a.m. contemporary service. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will be based around Matthew 5: 13-20, “Salt and Light.” Both services offer Sunday School for children from 3-years old to fourth grade.
Between services there will be a coffee and fellowship time in the fellowship hall, there will be confirmation class on the ninth and 10th commandment. After second service, at 12:30 p.m. there will be a Valentine’s Party for all children.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Johan and Judy Maurer from Camus Friends will be at Friends Church on Sunday, Feb. 9, and the sermon entitled “O Zion, More Love” will draw upon their experiences this past fall with Christian Peacemaker Teams in Hebron, Palestine. Before Johan and Judy Maurer came to the Pacific Northwest in 2000, Johan worked for seventeen years for international Quaker organizations. He was born in Oslo, Norway, and grew up in the Chicago area before going to Ottawa, Canada, to study Russian at Carleton University. Most recently, Johan and Judy lived in Russia for nine years, 2008-17, teaching English and working with Moscow Friends. They are both recorded ministers in Sierra-Cascades Yearly Meeting of Friends. A time for silence begins and 9:30 a.m. with worship service following at 10 a.m. Childcare will be provided.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Children’s Sunday school is provided during part of worship. A coffee hour will be held after church to honor Mary Prange, for her past leadership with the food pantry; also Jamie Mangan, the new food pantry leader. All are invited. Worship service begins at 10 a.m.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Reverend Rich Christensen will share the sermon “You are, I am, We are. Reflection on identity” based on Matthew 5:13-20. A fellowship time will follow the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on James this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Bite Your Tongue”,” from James 3:1-1202. The Peace Ringers Hand Bell Choir will provide special music during the 10:30 a.m. worship services. Services are followed by a time of fellowship. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class continues a study of Exodus, concentrating on the plagues of Egypt.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Saturday worship hour message presented by church elder, Fabio Rivera, at 11 a.m. Sabbath School for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday men’s breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Upper Deck Restaurant.
Monday community service distribution and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday mid-week meeting continues on the books of the Bible, featuring study in Ephesian, titled Ephesians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our All in All.
Thursday women’s study at 2:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St.Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will hold a Daily Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will deliver the sermon titled “Unity in Church.” Fellowship, refreshments and a Gospel Sing Along led by John and Sandy Stewart of Chiloquin will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Weather permitting, the Reverend Tom Murphy from Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson Street, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Nancy Martin will present on Shamanism as a spiritual path and Earth Centered Living after age 60, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St.
United Evangelical Free Church
Former Pastor Rick Sonerholm will be the featured speaker during Sunday Worship Service at 9:30 a.m.