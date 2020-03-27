Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, March 29 — Radio message at 8:30 am (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: “Jesus Is the Resurrection and the Life” (John 11). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Taste and see how good the Lord is! The one who takes refuge in him is truly happy!” (Psalms). To our Klamath Falls community, we will not have service in our church this Sunday. Stay safe.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Moyina Heights 6630 Alva Ave. and the Mills Addition 501 Martin St. for an hour of sermons followed by an hour of group discussion and activities for children. For more information or times and locations in Chiloquin, Keno, Tulelake, and Yonna Valley call 541-331-7461.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please contact me at 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
Due to the current C-19 situation FPC will NOT be holding in-house services this Sunday March 29th. Please join us on facebook (klamath first presbyterian church) Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. or after. Pastor Richard will be continuing our SOMA series on how to; Restore One Another [Scripture reading: Galatians 6:1-5.] You will be able to watch the service on YouTube also. Search: Klamath Falls First Presbyterian Church. FPC will remain open 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. during the upcoming week for those needing prayers or needing to speak with the pastor.
Hope Lutheran Church
All services and classes are cancelled at Hope Lutheran for another week. You can hear Pastor Lou Schneider’s sermon for last week by opening up the above you tube site. Pull up Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls on youtube to get this week’s sermon.
Klamath Lutheran Church
We have Sunday services at 10 a.m. with Sunday school. There is also a bible study beginning at 8:45 a.m
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church has cancelled services until further notice because of the virus.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
United Evangelical Free Church
”History Lessons for Holy Living”. Joshua 24. Pastor Troy speaking.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.