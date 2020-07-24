Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, July 26: 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Sermon theme: “Hearing God’s Word, Growing in Faith” (Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him.” Psalms
“Life” is the subject of this week’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for July 26 will be “Job 38-42: A Finite But True Knowledge of God.” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. while Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a Facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service. OR you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing.
This week Pastor Richard will be beginning a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “A Matter of Trust.” The reading is from John 2:23-25
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of COVID-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Join us online for worship this Sunday with our guest preacher, Rev. Helen Mansfield. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship services will be held in the sanctuary and can also be viewed on line on Facebook or YouTube. First service is at 8:30 a.m.; second service is at 11 a.m. Within the sanctuary all COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect – please wear a mask and socially distance. The worship will be based on the book of Romans and will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider. We are unable to provide Sunday School or nursery at this time but there will be a vacation Bible school, held over Zoom, in August. This week a Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Hope Community Center, directly behind the church on Homedale Road, on Monday July 27. Also on Monday the Youth will be helping out with the Klamath Lutheran food bank.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
We are a fellowship of Christians meeting together with the hopes of establishing a Reformed Church in Klamath Falls. We gather to worship the one, true, living God of the Bible. Triune in nature: Father, Son and Holy Spirit who is worthy or our praise. Our worship service is Christ-centered and reverent. Currently we are studying through the book of James. Please join us this week (07/19/2020) when we will have elder Dennis Gettman to distribute communion. Our fellowship model is Acts 2:42 — “They devoted themselves to teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.” We have a meal following the service on most Sundays. Our statement of faith is summarized in the Westminster Confession and the Doctrines of Grace found in the Canons of Dort. We meet Sundays at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross. You’ll find parking at Novak’s Auto Parts (to our west side). Please enter from the Sixth Street side of the building. Please join us for solid biblical teaching. 541-880-8470
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Cavalry Fundraising Dinner
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery will sponsor a Chuck Wagon Dinner on Sunday, August 16. This will be in place of our annual dinner that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. This year we will have a take-away dinner where you purchase tickets in advance and pick up a BBQ chicken dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. at the St. Pius X Parish Hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. This fundraiser will be for maintaining the cemetery as well as for Potter’s Field where unclaimed remains from funeral homes will be given a final resting place. Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be obtained by calling Ipo Ross – 541-331-1416, Ben Quen – 541-810-1579, Vic Scaravilli – 541-884-6905, or can be purchased at the rectory at St. Pius X. Additional donations can be made that will allow you to be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden, Methodist lay leader, will share the sermon “Inheritance Promised” based on Romans 8:16-22 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be provided by Charles, Cary and Grace Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on the “Minor Prophets” this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “The Wrath of God” from Nahum 1:1-8. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will hold a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver the sermon. Masks are available if you forget your own.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, July 25, worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Elder David Moore titled “Are the Dead Really Dead?” Everyone is invited to worship with us this week.
Take-out meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings.
Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org
United Evangelical Free Church
There will be only one service on July 26, at 9 a.m. due to a Business Meeting at 10:30 a.m. Due to current Phase II guidelines, there will be no childcare — but child-friendly activity materials will be available. Face masks are now mandatory in accordance with State requirements.
July 26. “Wired for Worship” from John 4:21-24 with Worship Pastor candidate Luke Wehr speaking.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.