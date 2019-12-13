Christ Lutheran
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 11:2-11 with a sermon titled “What Do You Expect to See?” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“Hark Wise Men” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2140 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“What Angels Desire to Look Into” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible Study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
“The Journey: Mary Visits Elizabeth” from Luke 1:39-55 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist
On the third Sunday of Advent, the title Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “You Let Third Graders Read This?!” based on Luke 1:39-56 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Bible Study is at 9:15. Children’s Sunday school will be at 10:45 a.m. following the Children’s Time in the worship service. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit will follow worship service.
Friends Church
The theme for the third Sunday of Advent will be “God Is With Us and For Us” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
Pastor Faith will bring a meditation on the faith of Mary from Luke’s gospel. There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
A sermon titled ”I will send my messenger, who will prepare your way” based on Matthew 11:2-11 will be presented at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services with Pastor Lou Schneider presiding in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
There will be Sunday school lessons at both services, “The meaning of a Christmas Tree” and confirmation this week (held at 10 a.m.) will center around the Fifth Commandment.
Klamath Lutheran
Lighting of the third Advent candle will be held during the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
A soup lunch will be held at 11 a.m.
Mt. Laki
Steve Mark will share a sermon titled “Does Prophecy Foretell the Future?” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will deliver a sermon titled “The Promised One” from Matthew 11:2-11 and Isaiah 35:1-10 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Peace Memorial EPC at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
The service will begin with the lighting of the third Advent candle. Peace Ringers Hand Bell Choir will provide special music. A time of fellowship follow. Sunday school classes for all ages will start at 9 a.m. The adult class will begin a study of Exodus.
Seventh-day Adventist
A special Christmas service will be presented by the students of the Adventist Christian School and the church choir at Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, according to a news release.
Community service distribution and dinner will be held on Monday.
Wednesday mid-week service led by Pastor Barry Taylor will continue the book by book study “What the Bible is All About — Understanding Acts — Acts Portrays Jesus Christ, the Living Lord.”
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., will celebrate the third Sunday in Advent at 10 a.m. Sunday with Holy Communion, according to a news release.
Father David Fleming will be the celebrant and will deliver the sermon. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Tom Murphy from Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. third Sunday of Advent service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Unitarian Universalist
Courtney Neubauer will speak on “Women Leaders, Strong Community” and a Spirit Award will be presented to the League of Women Voters at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Patrick Jaross on “How should UUs be involved in politics?” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical
A sermon “Have a Marry, Mary, Merry Christmas” by Senior Pastor Troy Rife based on Matthew 1-18:2:5 will be given at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday schools and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.