Christian Science Church
“Soul” is the subject of this week’s Bible sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. Bible study on the minor prophets will be at noon on Wednesday. All are welcome.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Saturday evening at 6 p.m. all adults are invited to attend a special evening devoted to strengthening faith in Jesus Christ. Special speakers will be uplifting us with the word of God. Sunday morning at 10 a.m. the devotional will continue with more words about faith and testimony, for all ages. Both meetings are located in Moyina Heights 6630 Alva Ave.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
The sermon for Sunday, Feb.16 will be “Genesis 1:3-13 Timing Is Everything.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Contemporary service will be at 9:30 a.m., this week we will be holding our Annual Meeting immediately following the service. We will have brunch right after the meeting. The sermon title is “Following Jesus.” Scripture used is John 1:35-51. Sunday school is available from ages 4 through the fifth grade, and childcare is available from six weeks through three years of age at the 9:30 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church
Pastor Helen’s sermon for Sunday, Feb. 16, is “Law of Love or Love of Law” based on Matthew 5:21-37. The adult Sunday School class meets at 9:15 a.m. The children’s Sunday School class meets at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s time in worship. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Hope Lutheran Church
Traditional Lutheran service with communion at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. contemporary service also with communion ; both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center around Matthew 5:21-37, “Hear what Jesus says.” Both services offer Sunday School for children ages 3- fourth grade. This Sunday is Bold Women’s Sunday and the women of Hope want to celebrate ALL women! Between services there will be a coffee/fellowship time in the fellowship hall. There will NOT be a confirmation class held this Sunday.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
This Sunday, Feb. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Klamath Falls Friends will have a semi-programmed meeting with the theme of “Love.” There will be an initial reading from 1st Corinthians 13, a variety of songs related to different types of love, and periods of silence to allow for prayer, response, and contemplation of this broad topic. We invite everyone to join us in this experiential Meeting for Worship and to share leadings about Love. Childcare will be provided.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church has worship at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, followed by coffee hour. Sunday School for children will take place during part of worship. Klamath Lutheran is located at 1175 Crescent Ave.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Lay Leader, Dave Glidden will share the sermon “Servant Song” based on Isaiah 49:1-15 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. There will be a fellowship time after the service. All are welcome.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on James this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Exercise Wisdom,” from James 3:13-18. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. and are followed by a time of fellowship. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class continues a study of Exodus, concentrating on the plagues of Egypt. For more information, contact the church at 541-884-5057.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Sabbath School classes for all ages on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service presented Pastor Barry Taylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. Farewell potluck fellowship dinner after the worship service. Pickleball at the School gym on Sunday at 2 p.m. Community service distribution and dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Mid-week meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. continues the study of the books of the Bible — “Understanding Philippians, Philippians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Joy”. Bible study on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
St. Augustine Catholic Church annual Turkey and Ham Dinner will be on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2-6 p.m. at the parish hall in Merrill. Meal includes drinks, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, and relish tray, plus Cindi cake for dessert. Cost is $10.00 for adults and children 12 and over, $8 for seniors, and $6 for children under 12.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will celebrate Holy Communion at 10 a.m. The service will be led by Dean of the Cathedral Paul K. Leeman. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Amy Holweger will read Morning Prayer at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 801 Jefferson Street. Refreshments and fellowship will follow after the service.
United Evangelical Free Church
The Sunday, Feb. 16 sermon will be “Surveying Procrastination and Promise-keeping” from Joshua 18 and 19 by pastor Troy Rife. Worship service at 9:30 a.m., Sunday School and Equipping U classes for all-ages at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade provided.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The UUFKC Social Justice Committee will talk about suicide prevention and resources in the community, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St.