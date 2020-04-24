Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, April 26 — Radio message at 8:30 am (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: ”Our Risen Savior Brings Us Good News” (Luke 24:13-35). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Probation After Death” is the subject of this week’s sermon. “...I have no pleasure in the death of one who dies,” says the Lord God. “Therefore turn and live!” (Ezekiel) (The sermon may be studied from the Christian Science Quarterly.) The Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave will still be closed this Sunday, along with Sunday School and child care.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10:00 a.m. “The Why of Suffering” will be the second of a 7 part series on “We Will Get through This.” Our gospel reading is from Job 1:8-22. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
Hope Lutheran Church
Although the church building remains closed we encourage everyone who believes in God – the father, the son, and the holy ghost to worship, to pray, and to praise God. During these uncertain times please love you neighbor and do unto them as you want them to do unto yourself. Peace be with you! You may hear Pastor Lou Schneider’s sermons on our web site or on our home page on face book. If you would like to talk with him or wish to have him pray with you please call, 541-884-5040.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Worship at Klamath Lutheran Church is cancelled through April.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Mt Laki Community and friends, your life goes on in many of the same ways and in really different ways We miss meeting together to share griefs and joys. May GOD continue to shed blessings and mercy upon you.
Sermon: “The Sequestered Community” based on John 20:19-31 and Luke 24:13-35. Questions: Both of these stories tell of gathering together. Where in your life have you felt it necessary to lock your door out of fear? Where has gathering together lightened the load of fear? Or increased it? When has an unknown love or compassion opened doors for you? What is the the felt difference between love/compassion and fear/anxiety? Breathe deeply the presence of GOD, and pray for release from fear.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Though Peace Memorial EPC continues to follow the current closure requirements, Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on I Peter this Sunday through our website, peaceepc.org. This week’s sermon is “The Call” from I Peter 1:13-25. A Wednesday devotional on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. May the knowledge that the risen Christ is with us during this time give you peace, comfort and strength.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will continue to observe the COVID 19 guidelines. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will be presenting a service on our Facebook site at 10 a.m. His sermon is titled, “The Victim Becomes the Conqueror.” My the Lord bless us all.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The Church building is closed and all events are cancelled until further notice, due to health regulations. Please use UEFC.org for a link to our YouTube channel where you will get a current message regarding the Church’s on-line activities.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.