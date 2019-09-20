Christian Science Society
“Matter” will be the subject of the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
John 8:32 “And he shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” will be discussed.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Luke 14:7-14: “True Humility is Christ-Centered” at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will start at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“How to Neighbor: Living Differently” will be title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Esther 7:1-10 Coming Out of the Closet” will be the title of the message at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
The sermon title will Esther’s Journey Part 5 “What are the odds?” from Esther 6-7 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
A short congregation meeting will follow. Sunday school from ages 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available.
Friends Church
Elizabeth Todd, a visiting Quaker, will be sharing about how God led her to teach English in Palestine at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
She has spent a portion of the past five years in Ramallah. There will also be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran
“Whoever can be trusted with a little, can be trusted with a lot!” from Luke 16:1-13 will be the title of the sermon at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Between the services there will be a fellowship/coffee hour. Both services will offer Sunday school.
Ladies birthday lunch at 1 a.m. Tuesday will be held in Matzalan Restaurant on Washburn Way.
Klamath Lutheran
The liturgy, “Bread of Life,” will be sung and a story from Luke 16 asking the question of serving God or wealth will be presented at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
Mt. Laki
The Rev. Rich Christensen, a retired Presbyterian minister, will share a sermon titled “In One House: Waste and Wisdom” based on Luke 16:1-13 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
Questions to be asked are “How might we identify wastefulness in our lives? and “How might we demonstrate wisdom?” A fellowship time will follow the service.
Peace Memorial
Commissioned EPC Lay Pastor Mike McCandless will bring the scripture message at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial EPC at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bible study classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class will be on “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church will hold a Morning Prayer service on Sunday morning at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
There will be readings from I Chronicles and St. Luke with Fr. David Fleming giving the sermon. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Iona Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Seventh-day Adventist
The title of Pastor Barry Taylor’s Saturday sermon will be “From Exodus to Advent” and expound on the Bible as a book of parallel events in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
A vegetarian potluck luncheon will follow the service.
The mid-week meeting on Wednesday will be on “What the Bible is All About, Understanding Daniel, Daniel Portrays Jesus Christ, the Smiting Stone.”
Unitarian Universalist
Anya Kawka will lead the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Immigration as a Moral Issue” for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion topic will be on the “First Principle of UU: The Inherent worth and dignity of all people.” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical
“The Soulstream-Splitter” from Joshua 4 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.