Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, May 3 — Radio message at 8:30 am (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: “The Lord Is My Shepherd; I Shall Not Want” (Psalm 23). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Remember, O Lord, they tender mercies and thy loving kindnesses; for they have been ever of old.” (Psalms) The Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave will be closed this Sunday. Please keep abreast of when we will open!
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual communion service beginning at 10:00 a.m. “Comforting Others during Adversity” will be the third of a 7 part series on “We Will Get through This.” Our gospel reading is from Job 5:1-6, & 6:1-10. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
Hope Lutheran Church
Our worship service continues to be on-line as we await the day when we can all be together again. Pastor Lou Schneider gives us a message which you can hear and see, by going to our homepage: Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls on either facebook or youtube. This week you can have the added pleasure of hearing “All Is Well With My Soul” sung by Dan Neubauer. We join the world in daily prayers and remember that God wants good for us. Take care of your family, your neighbors, and yourself.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Worship at Klamath Lutheran Church is cancelled through April.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Mt Laki Comminity Presbyterian Church members and friends, it is a long time to be apart. We are in each other’s prayers and on each other’s thoughts. May you all know we are still in GOD’s embrace.
Sermon: “How To Enter A Fold” based on John 10:1-10.
Questions: How might one enter a fold of security if you are feeling all pent-up? How might one listen to be able to hear a familiar voice? There are some who would want to deceive you. What ways might people want to deceive you? How might you recognize a voice that will meet you by straightforward ways of love and compassion? May you be enfolded in GOD’s mercy and grace. Shalom and peace to you all.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Though Peace Memorial EPC continues to follow the current closure requirements, Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on I Peter this Sunday through our website, peaceepc.org. This week’s sermon is “The Spiritual House” from I Peter 2:1-12. A Wednesday devotional on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. May the knowledge that the risen Christ is with us during this time give you peace, comfort and strength.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate Holy Communion Service with our two Bishops-Elect, Canon Paul Leeman and Father David Fleming at 10am. The online service will be posted on our Facebook Page.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The church building is closed and all evens are cancelled until further notice due to health restrictions. Please go to www.uefc.org for a link to our You Tube channel for our weekly online worship and sermon uploaded by 9:30 Sunday mornings.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.