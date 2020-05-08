Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, May 10 — Radio message at 8:30 am (KAGO AM 1150). Sermon theme: “Christ Is Our Cornerstone”(1 Peter 2:4-10). Weekly radio messages and sermons are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
“...there shall be no more curse:” This is the subject of this week’s Bible Lesson. The Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave along with child care and Sunday School will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We are suspending our Worship Services and all church activities until further notice due to the recent executive order concerning the COVID19 Virus. If you have any questions please call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. “When Dark Times Persist” will be the fourth of a 7 part series on “We Will Get through This.” Our gospel reading is from Psalm 88. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
Hope Lutheran Church
You can hear an explanation of the hymn “Onward Christian Soldiers” read by Pastor Lou and then hear the hymn sung by Dan Neubauer by logging onto Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church members and friends, many of us are now becoming impatient with the “social distrancing” strategy. We need encouragement to continue with endurance and patience. Pray for each of us to persevere into the days ahead. Consider how patient and forbearing GOD is with us all.
Sermom: “Sustaing Jesus ‘Way” Text — John 14:1-14 (emphasis on vx.6.)
Questions: In these times of corona virus, what might we learn about ways of appling the teachings of Jesus? How might we remember and work out Jesus truths about love and compassion? In what ways might we live, love an abundant life right now, in these times? May these times lead us more deeply into GOD’S mercy and grace, Shalom and peace to each of you. rRev. Rich
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Though Peace Memorial EPC continues to follow the current closure requirements, Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on I Peter this Sunday through our website, peaceepc.org. This week’s sermon is “Submit to Authority” from I Peter 2:13-25. A Wednesday devotional on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. May the knowledge that the risen Christ is with us during this time give you peace, comfort and strength.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate Mother’s Day with a Morning Prayer service at 10am. Bishop-Elect David Fleming’s sermon is titled, “Being a Mother is Worthy of Honor.” You can share it with us via our Facebook Page. Sending the Lord’s blessings to all.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The church building is closed and all evens are cancelled until further notice due to health restrictions. Please go to www.uefc.org for a link to our You Tube channel for our weekly online worship and sermon uploaded by 9:30 Sunday mornings.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.