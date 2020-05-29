Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, May 31 — For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: ”Jesus Sends the Holy Spirit” (John 16:5-11). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Ancient and Modern Necromancy, alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism, Denounced” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science Society at 806 Oak Ave. “What do ye imagine against the Lord? he will make an utter end:...for the wicked shall no more pass through thee; he is utterly cut off.” (Nahum)
Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We will assume Church service on May 31 at 10:45 a.m. The message will be entitled “Luke 13:1-17 Why Do We Suffer?”
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10:00 a.m. “Our Greatest Resource for Facing Adversity” will be the final sermon of a 7 part series on “We Will Get through This.” Our reading is from Job 42:1-7, 10. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
Hope Lutheran Church
The message for this week, from Pastor Lou Schneider, and the hymn story and singing by Dan Neubauer with organist Lynne Carpenter are both available on youtube and facebook. Go to youtube.com/watch and put in Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls or facebook Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls. The confirmation study has ended for the summer. We will be starting worship at the church on June 14! The first service, 8:30 a.m., will be held on the lawn outside the church building. Please bring your own chairs! Second service, held at 11 a.m. will be inside the sanctuary and therefore will be limited to 25 attendees – unless Klamath has moved into phase two of COVID 19 restrictions, which would mean more people could attend. Both services will follow Synod guidelines which strongly encourage all wear masks (this ensures we can sing together) and people follow proper social distancing measures. For the outside service we will be using disposable bulletins and inside we will use the overhead screens. We will be serving communion on the first Sundays of every month throughout the summer months, beginning July 5. We are looking forward to seeing our congregational members and friends in two weeks! We would like to thank you all for continuing to send in your tithes during this difficult time and for all your prayers as we ask God’s guidance throughout this process!
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Barbara Dehlinger will be presenting the sermon “Prophesying — Seeing visions and dreaming dreams” based on Acts 2:1-21 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be furnished by Charles, Cary and Grace Chares.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Though Peace Memorial EPC has elected to keep our sanctuary closed, Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on I Peter this Sunday through our website, peaceepc.org. This week’s sermon is “Zeal for What Is Good” from I Peter 3:13-22. A Wednesday study on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. A fellowship time will be held today from 11:00 am to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website. May the knowledge that the risen Christ is with us during this time give you peace, comfort and strength.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will observe Whitsunday, (Pentecost) with a 10 a.m. Morning Prayer service. Bishop-Elect Paul K. Leeman will deliver the sermon. Readings are from the Book of Joel and Romans. If you are unable to attend, please check our Facebook page.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The church building is closed and all evens are cancelled until further notice due to health restrictions. Please go to www.uefc.org for a link to our You Tube channel for our weekly online worship and sermon uploaded by 9:30 Sunday mornings.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.