Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, March 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Genesis 3:1-15: “The Fall into Sin and God’s Solution.” Wednesday Lenten Services at 4:30 p.m. Theme will be “Questions of the Cross.”
Christian Science Church
“Christ Jesus” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. “I am the good shepherd” (John 10:11). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
This Sunday, we will discuss what it means to Live the Doctrine of Jesus Christ. Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Moyina Heights, 6630 Alva Ave. and the Mills Addition, 501 Martin St., for an hour of sermons followed by an hour of group discussion and activities for children. For more information or times and locations in Chiloquin, Keno, Tulelake, and Yonna Valley, call 541-331-7461.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
The message for Sunday, March 1 will be “Genesis 2:1-3 Entering God’s Rest.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and bible study is at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pastor Helen’s sermon for the first Sunday of Lent, March 1, is “The Temptation” based on Matthew 4:1-11 a.m. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be served. All are welcome.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday, March 1: 8:30 a.m. heritage worship service. 9:45 a.m. fellowship hour for both services 10 a.m. Confirmation class 11 a.m. Contemporary service. Both worship services will be officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider; they will be based on the book of Mark, chapter 4, verses 1–11, “The Temptation of Jesus”; the confirmation class will study the Apostle’s Creed. Monday: noon ladies Bible study held at Luther Square Lounge. The study will be from the magazine Gather, and will be on “We Are Called, Called to Service.” Wednesday: Lenten Soup Supper beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a Lenten worship service. Thursday: No Adult Bible class, these will be restarted in April; choir practice at 4 p.m.
Klamath Falls Aglow Community Lighthouse
“Jump into Spring – Hop into Hope” will be the topic of the March monthly meeting on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with lunch to follow. The meeting, intended for men and women to enjoy a change of pace from everyday routines with guest speakers, a program agenda and exchange of ideas, will be held at 4022 Delaware Ave., Klamath Falls.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
On Sunday, March 1, Klamath Falls Friends will gather for unprogrammed silent worship in the Quaker tradition, as each worshiper listens in silent expectation to the spirit of God within. Visitors are most welcome to join us in this shared silence which begins at 10 a.m. Childcare will be provided.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church has Sunday worship at 10 a.m. This is the first Sunday in Lent. Sunday School for children is during part of worship. A soup lunch follows church and all are invited. Klamath Lutheran Church is located at 1175 Crescent Ave.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Rev. Rich Christensen will shar the sermon “It’s Crying Time Again” based on Matthew 4:1-11 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. There will be a fellowship time after the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on James this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Submit to God” from James 4:13-17. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. and are followed by a time of fellowship celebrating those who have birthdays and anniversaries in March. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class continues a study of Exodus, leading into the Passover. For more information, contact the church at 541-884-5057.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Vesper service is Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Saturday worship service speaker will be Head Elder, Fabio Rivera, presenting the message at 11 a.m. Sabbath School classes for all ages begin at 9:30 a.m. Men’s breakfast meeting is at the Upper Deck restaurant at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pickleball starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Community Service distribution and dinner is each Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Wednesday Mid-Week Meeting features study of the books of the Bible. This week’s study is a continuation of “Colossians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Life.” Everyone is invited to come early for intercessory prayer time at 6 p.m. Thursday Bible Study in the Fellowship Hall begins at 2:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 121 Main Street, will celebrate the First Sunday in Lent with Holy Communion at 10am. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will be the celebrant assisted by Deacon Scott Bradley Benson. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Weather permitting, the Reverend Tom Murphy from Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
United Evangelical Free Church
The Sunday, March 1 service will be “Sharing For Spiritual Service.” Pastor Troy speaking about Joshua 21.