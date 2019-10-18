Evergreen Baptist
“Little By Little” from Luke 9:1-17 will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Mt. Laki
Lay Pastor David Clidden will share a sermon titled “What Changes?” from 2 Timothy 3:10-17 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Amy Holweger will lead Morning Prayer during the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Persistence” based on Luke 18:1-8 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Sunday school will be at 9:15 a.m. and elementary Sunday school at 10:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
On Sunday at 9 a.m., First Presbyterian Church will have a contemporary service, followed by a traditional service at 11 a.m., according to a news release. The sermon title is “Questions to Ask and Some Things to Remember.” The scripture used will be James 1:5-8. Sunday school is available from age 4 through the fifth-grade and childcare is available from 6 weeks through age 3 at the 9 a.m. service.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will celebrate Holy Communion Sunday at 10 a.m. Celebrant, Father David Fleming will conduct the service and present his sermon based on readings from 1 Corinthians and St. Matthew, according to a news release. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Klamath Falls Church of the Nazarene
There will be a Masquerade with a “Hiding Your Sin” theme at the Sunday service, according to a news release. The pastor will be Matthew Bissonnette. Call 541-882-4705 for information. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:45 a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
A men’s breakfast and Bible study will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran church, 2314 Homedale Road, according to a news release. It will continue a study of Israel and the city of Megiddo.
Sunday worship services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with a coffee and fellowship hour between services. The sermon, “When praying, try, try, try again,” will be based on Luke 18:1-8.
On Monday at noon there will be a women’s Bible study and quilt tying, continuing the study “No Hard Feelings, the Ache of Grief.” Bringing a brown bag lunch is recommended.
Monday night football and Bible study will be at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, an adult Bible study will be at 3 p.m. Choir practice will be at 4 p.m. led by Anita Stephens.
A Halloween party will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. All children are invited. Games and fun provided by Hope Youth Group.
Christ Lutheran Church
On Sunday and 9:30 a.m., Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Luke 12:19-31: “Who will go to hell and who will go to heaven?” Sunday school and Bible class will be at 10:45 a.m., according to a news release.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Special guest Gary Parks will continue his presentation on relationships at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St., according to a news release. A fellowship dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service.
A “Bread of Life” community dinner and distribution of personal care and cleaning supplies is offered each Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.
The “Reversing Diabetes” seminar continues each Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Oct. 29.
Mid-week meeting will take place at 6:30 on Wednesday with lessons on the minor prophets. Next week’s lesson will be “What the Bible is All About, Understanding Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi; Jesus Christ, the Desire of All Nations; Righteous Branch; Sun of Righteousness.”
Shasta Way Christian Church
A harvest party and indoor trick-or-treating will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way, according to a news release. Everyone is welcome.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
On Sunday, Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatians at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St. This week’s sermon is “A Tale of Two Women” from Galatians 4:21-31, according to a news release. Bible study classes for all ages will be at 9 a.m. The adult class is “From Jacob to Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. with time of fellowship and refreshments following. The Theology on Tap study group meets Monday, 6 p.m. at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse on Summers Lane. For additional information call 541-884-5057.
Living Faith Fellowship
Morning services will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at Living Faith Fellowship, 4549 Homedale Road, according to a news release. There will be nursery and children’s classes through fifth grade. The sermon will be “God’s Blueprint of Grace” from Ephesians 1.
Christian Science Church
“Doctrine of Atonement” is the subject of the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service at the Christian Science Church, 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release. It will consider “Behold, how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.” Sunday school students will study Bible basics such as the commandments and the beatitudes.