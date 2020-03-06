Christ Lutheran Church
Friday March 6, 2 p.m. — Christ Lutheran Church (127 N. Spring St.) is offering “Jesus Cares Ministry” for people with special needs. It includes Bible lessons, music, and crafts. It is offered every first Friday of the month. To register or for more information, please call the church at 541-884-1635.
Christian Science Church
“Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. “...thus sayeth the Lord that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.” Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is now enrolling for four small group bible studies that begin in April. The community is invited. The church meets at Triad School (corner of Summers Lane and South Sixth) on Sundays from 10-11 a.m. For more information call 541-891-0477.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for March 8 “Genesis 2:4-17 The Garden Of Eden.” Worship is at 10:45 AM and bible Study at 9:45 AM. We may be contacted at 541-633-9244 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church
Contemporary Service Sunday is at 9:30 a.m., Traditional Service will be at 11 a.m. We will be hosting a brunch of Corned Beef and Cabbage following the first service. The sermon title is SOMA: Accept One Another. Scripture used is Romans 15:7. Sunday school is available from four-years old through fifth grade, and childcare is available from six-weeks old through 3-years old at the 9:30 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church
For the second Sunday of Lent, Pastor Helen’s sermon is “Born Again” based on John 3:1-17. Worship is at 10:30. Children’s Sunday School starts about 10:45 a.m. following the children’s time in worship. All are welcome.
Hope Lutheran Church
Saturday: 7 a. m. – 3 p. m. prayer vigil in the church. Come anytime and stay as long as you would like, pray for all your personal and world concerns, a prayer guide will be available. 8 a. m. – Men’s breakfast and Bible study: today’s study will continue with holy cities of Israel, centering on Beth Shean. Sunday: two worship services – 8:30 a. m. and 11 a. m., with a coffee/fellowship time between services. The services will feature a sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider based on John 3: 1- 17; “Why Did God send Jesus Into the World?” Confirmation class, held at 10 a. m. will learn about God the Father. Sunday School will be offered at both services. Wednesday: 5:45 p.m. Lenten Soup Supper followed by a Lenten Service at 6:30 p. m., the service will be based on the stations of the cross and will be led by Pastor Lou Schneider. Thursday: 4 p. m. choir practice in the fellowship hall.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Local pastor Karen Little will be speaking at Friends Church, 1918 Oregon Ave., on Sunday, March 8, International Women’s Day. Her meditation is “Fences and Water” and looks at some of the metaphors contained in the story of the Samaritan Woman at the Well from John 4:5-42. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. A time is set aside from 9:30-9:55 a.m. for quiet contemplation. Childcare will be provided.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Steve Mark will share the sermon “Jesus The Shape Shifter” based on Matthew 17:1-9 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be provided by Charles, Cary and Grace Charles. There will be fellowship time following.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on James this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Grieve Your Strength and Rejoice in Your Weakness” from James 5:1-6. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. and are followed by a time of fellowship. There will also be a viewing during the fellowship hour of the video, “The Exodus Revealed.” A light lunch is provided. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class continues a study of Exodus, leading into the Passover. For more information, contact the church at 541-884-5057.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Women’s Ministries will present a special worship program on Saturday, March 7, at the 11 a.m. worship hour. A baked potato dinner will follow the service. Talent program at the School on Saturday at 7 p.m. Scripture study and coloring is at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Fellowship Hall. Monday community dinner and assistance is at 5:30 p.m. Mid-week Bible study is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. We will continue the study of the books of the Bible with “Understanding 2 Thessalonians — 2 Thessalonians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Returning Lord”. Thursday Bible study is at 2:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will observe the Second Sunday in Lent with a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will lead the service with Deacon Scott Benson assisting. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
The Reverend Tom Murphy from Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. second Sunday of Lent service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
United Evangelical Free Church
Guest Speaker, Missionary Caleb Redfield, Wycliff Bible translator.