Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, May 31 — For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: ”Jesus Sends the Holy Spirit” (John 16:5-11). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”God the Only Cause and Creator” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? Behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.” (John) Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for June 7 will be “Luke 23:26-49 Do This In Remembrance Of Me” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. while Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. “Overcoming Darkness” will be the sermon topic for this week. Our readings are from Romans 12:17, 19, 21; John 1:5; 2 Corinthians 4:6; Matthew 5:11-12a; Amos 5:24. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
Hope Lutheran Church
Our church worship services with Pastor Lou Schneider, Dan Neubauer, and Lynne Carpenter continue on line (facebook and youtube). These will be available even after we begin worshipping in person on June 14. Starting June 14 we will hold two worship services at Hope Lutheran. The 8:30 a.m. service will be held out doors on the church lawn, please bring your own chairs. Second service will be held at 11:00 and will be inside the sanctuary. If phase one is still in effect this service will be limited to 25 attendees so it will greatly help if you call ahead, by Thursday afternoon, to reserve a spot. IF phase two begins by June 14th we will be able to accommodate more people. Both services will adhere to social distancing guidelines and practices, which will include six feet between worshippers and wearing masks during the service. Holy communion will be served on the first Sunday of each month during the summer months, beginning on July 5. As restrictions loosen more of our regular church meetings and activities will begin also. In 1st Thessalonians, chapter 5 (verses 14-21) we are reminded to “ be patient with everyone, try to be kind to each other, and to hold on to the good!” Our prayers will continue to include all families affected by the COVID 19 pandemic and all peoples who are discriminated against.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Steve Mark will be presenting a talk entitled “The Great Comission” based on Matthew 28:16-20. A quote from that talk is “When forgetting a word or name; a tantalizing, empty shape remains, almost but, not quite defining the idea it once contained.” by William James. This will be at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be provided by Charesl, Cary and Grace Charles. We will be prabticing social- distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Sanctuary services will resume this Sunday at 10:30 am at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on I Peter. This week’s sermon is “Stewards of God’s Grace” from I Peter 4:1-11. Communion will be celebrated. The Peace Ringers Hand Bell Choir will provide special music. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. A Wednesday study on “The End of Days According to Jesus” is also available. A fellowship time will be held today from 11:00 am to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church will celebrate Trinity Sunday with Holy Communion this Sunday at 10 a.m. Celebrant, Bishop-Elect, David Fleming will deliver the sermon titled, “The Wrath of God.” If you are unable to join us, please visit our Facebook Page.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
The church building is closed and all evens are cancelled until further notice due to health restrictions. Please go to www.uefc.org for a link to our You Tube channel for our weekly online worship and sermon uploaded by 9:30 Sunday mornings.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.