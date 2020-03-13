Christian Science Church“Substance” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. “Violence shall no more be heard in thy land, wasting nor destruction within thy borders; but thou shalt call thy walls Salvation, and thy gates Praise.” (Isaiah 60:18). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsSunday services will focus on Christ and His Atonement. The sermons will review how we can be forgiven for sins through Christ’s sacrifice and love for each of us. As we rely on the Savior we can be guided through our mortal lives. Services are held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Moyina Heights 6630 Alva Ave. and the Mills Addition 501 Martin St. for an hour of sermons followed by an hour of group discussion and activities for children. For more information or times and locations in Chiloquin, Keno, Tulelake, and Yonna Valley call 541-331-7461.
Evergreen Baptist FellowshipOur message for March 15 will be “Genesis 2:18-25 Sacred Space.” Worship Begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. For more information call 541-633-9244.
First Presbyterian ChurchPlease join us at 9 a.m. for our Contemporary Service, and at 11 a.m. for our Traditional Service. The sermon title is SOMA: United to One Another, Scripture reading is Phillipians 2:1-3. Sunday school is available from age four through the fifth grade, and childcare is available fromsix-weeks through 3-years of age at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist ChurchPastor Helen’s sermon for Sunday, March 15, is “The Woman at the Well” based on John 4:5-42. Worship is at 10:30. We are holding a Bible study throughout Lent at Crystal Terrace on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. The study is on Amy-Jill Levine’s “Entering the Passion of Jesus.”
Hope Lutheran ChurchFriday through Sunday: Women’s Cluster Retreat held in Gold Hill. Sunday worship: 8:30 a. m. Heritage worship with communion and Sunday School; 9:45 a.m. coffee/fellowship time in the fellowship hall; 11 a. m. contemporary service, also with communion and Sunday school. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center around John 4: 5-42, “Jesus talks with a Samaritan Woman”. There will be a confirmation class at 10 a.m. and will be discussing “God the Son (part 1). Monday: Women’s brown bag lunch and Bible study – this month’s study is “We Are Called; Called to Serve”. The lunch begins at noon and the study will end with the tying of prayer quilts to be distributed to those who are ill or suffering in any way. Tuesday: HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!! Wednesday: 5:30 p.m. Soup supper followed by Lenten worship service at 6:30. The theme will be “Simeon Helps Carry the Cross”. Thursday: 4 p. m. Choir Practice
Klamath Falls Friends ChurchThe George Fox University Theatre presents “The Art of Listening,” a family worship experience using story, drama and music. Through masks, movement and storytelling, they will explore what it means to listen well to others, to ourselves, and to the world around us. By adapting children’s books, they will bring to life what makes a good listener and how we can be the body of Christ to one another in challenging times. They will celebrate listening to God through creation and encourage cultivating a deep relationship with the natural world. Childcare will be provided for the little ones, and children four and older will enjoy this production. This presentation begins at 10 a.m. A time for stillness is set aside at 9:30 a.m.
Klamath Lutheran ChurchWe have Sunday services at 10 a.m. with Sunday school. There is also a bible study beginning at 8:45 a.m. We are studying Honoring Our Neighbors Faith. This Sunday’s sermon is titled Spring Water. After church there be a lent soup. All are welcome.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian ChurchDavid Glidden, Methodist Lay-minsiter, will share the sermon “Children of God” based on Romans 5:1-5 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. Music will be furnished by Charles, Cary and Grace Charles. There will be fellowship time following the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian ChurchPastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on James this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Wait on the LORD” from James 5:7-12. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. The Peace Ringers Hand Bell Choir will provide special music. A time for fellowship follows. Sunday School classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class continues a study of Exodus, leading into the Passover. A Membership Class will be held after services for those interested in joining or learning more about the Presbyterian Evangelical Church. For more information, contact the church at 541-884-5057.
Seventh-day Adventist ChurchThe Seventh-day Adventist Church invites you to a special vesper service at 7 p.m. this evening. Dr. Sean Pitman, a pathologist from Redding, Calif., will present the first of a three-part series titled “By Design — The Wonders of God’s Second Book”. Session two will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by part three at 2:30 p.m. Pickleball is Sunday at 2 p.m. Monday community service and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. Mid-week meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Bible study continues in the book of 1 Timothy. Thursday Bible study is at 2:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Anglican ChurchSt. Mark’s Anglican Church will celebrate the Third Sunday in Lent with a Holy Communion service at 10 a.m. Bishop-Elect David Fleming will be the celebrant with assistance of Deacon Scott Bradley Benson. The Gospel reading is from the Book of Luke XI v 14. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
Last Days Harvest MinistriesSaturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
St. Paul’s Episcopal ChurchTony Walz will read Morning Prayer at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 801 Jefferson St. Refreshments and fellowship will follow after the service.
United Evangelical Free Church“Altaring our Misunderstandings in Worship Wars” Joshua 22. Pastor Troy speaking
Unitarian Universalist FellowshipSocial Justice committee will present on “The Promise and the Practice: dismantling White supremacy,” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St. The Adult Discussion Forum will be on “Why I am not a Christian?” led by Eddy Sackinger. A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.