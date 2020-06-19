Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, June 21 — For worship information, please call 541-884-1635. Sermon theme: “How Does the Divine Physician Treat the Sick?” (Matthew 9:9-13). Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved by Atomic Force?” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being please check kfnazarene.org for our live stream schedule.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our message for Sunday June 21 will be “Luke 17:20-37 Be Ready.” Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. and Bible Study is at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church asks you to please join us at www.klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10:00 a.m. We are continuing a four-week series on fear: “Experiencing an Overwhelming Situation” will be the sermon topic for this week. Our readings are from Numbers 13:26-14:9. On our home page you will find a facebook button and a YouTube button, both are linked to our service.
First United Methodist Church
John Wesley, one of the founders of Methodism, had three simple rules for people of faith: do no harm, do all the good you can, and stay in love with God. During this time of Covid-19 we do no harm by not meeting physically, but we do meet and are connected through multiple online options. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/ to connect. If you are in need of pastoral care, please call the church for information on how to contact Pastor Helen.
For His Glory Ministries
‘For His Glory Ministries’ is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, non-profit church, registered as such through the Federal Government and the state of Oregon. We announced our opening early last Spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the Governor’s ‘lock-down’. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and havere-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship services for Hope will be held inside the sanctuary this week. First service will be at 8:30 and second service will be at 11 a.m. Both services will adhere to social distancing and we ask that you wear a mask during the service. The sermon by Pastor Lou Schneider will continue his study on the book of Romans. Holy communion will be observed on the first Sunday of each month, beginning with July 5. We apologize that we cannot hold Sunday school classes or nursery at this time. For those who cannot attend the services in the church they will continue to be recorded and you may watch the second service at your convenience on facebook or youtube at Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls . We ask that you continue to pray for all those affected by COVID 19 and for the workers who continue to try to keep us safe and healthy.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Klamath Falls Friends Church is not having Sunday Worship services. Friends Food Pantry is still open the last two Tuesdays of each month, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Alive, 6 p.m. at Last Days Harvest Ministires, 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Methodist lay minister Dave Glidden will share a sermon titled “Facing our Fear” based on Luke 1:57-79 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be provided by Charles, Cary, and Grace Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will conclude the sermon series on I Peter this Sunday at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S 6th St. This week’s sermon is “Shepherd the Flock” from I Peter 5:1-14. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Those who do not yet feel safe in public worship may view the sermon at peaceepc.org. The online Wednesday study on “The End of Days According to Scripture” is also available. A fellowship time will be held today from 11 a.m. to noon, Recommended safety precautions will be followed. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the website.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate Holy Communion at 10am. We shall also celebrate the Consecration of Diocesan Bishop Paul K. Leeman and Church Bishop David C. Fleming after their return from the Council of Bishops in the Traditional Anglican Church in North Carolina. Check our Facebook page for the video of the service.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is happy to be open for services. This Sabbath, June 20, worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Head Elder, Fabio Rivera. His sermon is titled “A Light to Our Path” Wednesday evening worship will be a study in the book of James at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall lead by Elder David Moore. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Anyone wishing to enjoy the service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Shasta Way Christian Church
We are mailing out Sunday school lessons and activities to kids from two years-old to sixth grade. Just because we can’t meet as a body doesn’t mean that kids can’t keep learning about the Lord. Each kid that finishes a lesson gets 1 point. If we reach 100 points, we’ll have a pizza party to celebrate when we’re allowed to get together again.
If you’d like your child, grandchild, child’s best friend, to receive lessons, please message us the child’s name, age, and address. If they participate, they can celebrate with us at the pizza party! Don’t miss out on this growth and evangelism opportunity for our children.
United Evangelical Free Church
We have on-site worship services at 9:00 a.m. for those at high risk and 11 a.m. for all others. Due to current Phase II guidelines, there will be no childcare — but child-friendly activity materials will be available, and bringing one’s own face mask is encouraged. June 21. End Times: Expect the unexpected Examination from Matt. 24:1-51. Pastor Troy speaking.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.